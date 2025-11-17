Sonic Rumble tier list - Speed past the competition (November 2025)
| Sonic Rumble
Let this Sonic Rumble tier list tell you which characters are worth picking - like Sonic and his Finders Keepers ability, where he can basically suck in all the rings around himself!
If you’ve spent more than a few matches tumbling through Sonic Rumble, you’ve probably had that moment where you swear a certain character just feels better - maybe they turn faster, maybe they feel more nimble, or maybe they just don’t yeet themselves off the map at the worst possible time.
After bouncing around enough arenas (and getting smacked off enough platforms to question my life choices), I started noticing real differences between characters and abilities.
Some picks make the chaotic courses feel almost manageable, while others…well, let’s just say they’re more “for the love of the challenge.” This Sonic Rumble tier list breaks down who actually helps you survive the mayhem, who’s worth learning, and who might be better left in the locker. Hypothetically speaking, of course.
I've ranked them all in this table, so feel free to choose.
Sonic Rumble tier list
|Tier
|Character name
|S+
|Shadow, Sonic, Tails, Knuckles
|S
|Metal Sonic, Rouge, Amy
|A
|Zavok, Blaze
|B
|Charmy, Espio, Cream, Silver
|C
|Big, Vector, Jet, Dr. Eggman
On the following pages, you can read exactly why the S+ characters rank the way they do. Spoiler: it all comes down to their skills!
1
Shadow
Shadow is only at the top of the tier list because of his Chaos Spear. While the other skills might not be that "wow", this one is great - it can act as a defensive AND offensive skill at the same time.
When Shadow uses Chaos Spear, he can levitate and attack mid-air, but this can also be used defensively. If there's a situation where you need to avoid an obstacle or enemy, you can use the skill to push yourself in the air and basically avoid any dangers at ground level.
2
Sonic
Of course, we can't have a Sonic game without Sonic ranking in the top, right?
As a matter of fact, Sonic has one of the skills that makes him super useful when you're facing obstacles. With Finders Keepers, he can basically suck in all the rings around himself, which is great for an added bonus.
You also have the Spin Dash, which is a great invincibility skill that can also give you a short boost of move speed.
3
Tails
Tails can make use of his PDA Scan skill to gain Invincibility. If you upgrade it to level 2, it will have a good duration too. This is a survival skill, which means you should use it only if the situation requires it. He's probably one of the best characters when it comes to invincibility, since his Whirling Wrench is also good for offence and defence.
Personally, I am a big fan of the Energy Ball skill since it's a pure attack skill, has a decent cooldown (20s at the start), and it is so satisfying to watch the enemies get obliterated.
4
Knuckles
Knuckles' best skill should be Volcanic Dunk. It's the most Knuckles-esque skill out there, and if you've watched Sonic and played with this skill, I'm sure you will agree. The skill is very simple - it's a literal dunk, and it knocks down opponents that are in range. It will also let you dash forward a little bit.
Dunk aside, his Shadowbox is one of the best attack-invincibility-displacement skills out there. Knuckles will stand his ground in the case of an opponent attacking or running towards him, and even push them back when the skill is activated.
