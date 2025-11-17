Sonic Rumble tier list - Speed past the competition (November 2025)

Let this Sonic Rumble tier list tell you which characters are worth picking - like Sonic and his Finders Keepers ability, where he can basically suck in all the rings around himself!

If you’ve spent more than a few matches tumbling through Sonic Rumble, you’ve probably had that moment where you swear a certain character just feels better - maybe they turn faster, maybe they feel more nimble, or maybe they just don’t yeet themselves off the map at the worst possible time.

After bouncing around enough arenas (and getting smacked off enough platforms to question my life choices), I started noticing real differences between characters and abilities.

Some picks make the chaotic courses feel almost manageable, while others…well, let’s just say they’re more “for the love of the challenge.” This Sonic Rumble tier list breaks down who actually helps you survive the mayhem, who’s worth learning, and who might be better left in the locker. Hypothetically speaking, of course.

I've ranked them all in this table, so feel free to choose. You might want to have a look at our Sonic Rumble codes too for extra rewards!

Sonic Rumble tier list

Tier Character name S+ Shadow, Sonic, Tails, Knuckles S Metal Sonic, Rouge, Amy A Zavok, Blaze B Charmy, Espio, Cream, Silver C Big, Vector, Jet, Dr. Eggman

On the following pages, you can read exactly why the S+ characters rank the way they do. Spoiler: it all comes down to their skills!