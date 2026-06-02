Summoners War kicks off its 12th anniversary events with special 'anniversary eve' teasers

Summoners War: Sky Arena is kicking off its 12th anniversary celebrations a little early

The 'anniversary eve' events are available ahead of its official birthday on June 21st

Jump in and complete missions daily for a choice of rewards that you can claim

It would seem that, coincidentally enough, Two Dots is not the only major mobile release celebrating 12 years since launch today! And although technically Summoners War: Sky Arena isn't celebrating until June 21st, Com2uS are marking the date early with a host of 'anniversary eve' events you can jump into right now!

The headliner here is a one week event (now underway until June 7th) where you complete daily missions. Accomplish enough and you'll earn a total of 100 mission points, which can then be redeemed for a choice of two distinct rewards available each day. Just choose wisely, because you won't get the other one!

Sky high

Reward choices include everything from Mystical Scrolls to 12-Year Light & Darkness Scrolls, so no matter what you prefer there'll be something to grab. But those aren't the only goodies available!

By playing through the Summoners War anniversary eve events, you'll get bonus rewards the third and seventh times that you claim rewards via the new event. These are fixed, but consist of 12-Year Special Scrolls that are sure to be an exciting one to claim for any player.

The decision to offer up anniversary eve events is a bit of an odd one. But it's to be expected from something as big as Summoners War is for Com2uS. They'll be looking to wring every ounce of excitement out of players, who I'll bet are chomping at the bit to see what June the 21st and its 'Special Summon Event' has to offer!

If Summoners War is giving you a hankering for even more RPG action then you won't be surprised to find that there're plenty of options out there on mobile. But if you're stuck for where to start, might I humbly suggest digging into our list of the best RPGs on iOS for some of our favourite picks?