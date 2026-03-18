Sonic Rumble becomes Sonic Rumble Party as new Smurfs event goes live

Ready to rumble or time to party?

Sonic Rumble is rebranding to Sonic Rumble Party with their new update

And their massive inaugural collab with iconic Belgian comic characters The Smurfs is now live!

Jump into a new collaboration stage and grab exclusive cosmetics available for free and for purchase

For those of you who're lapsed players of the competitive multiplayer game Sonic Rumble, now's the perfect time to jump back in. Why? Because not only is there the launch of their latest collaboration, this time with iconic Belgian comic characters the Smurfs, but also new branding as Sonic Rumble Party!

To start, the Smurfs collaboration event, which is set to last until April 15th, will offer a bevvy of exclusive cosmetics and event items available through the Red Star Ring Shop. It also offers two tiers of passes, with the free pass including goodies such as the Wild Smurf skin, while the paid premium pass offers the Papa Smurf skin.

Not only that, but you'll also be able to take on a special collaboration stage based on the iconic Smurfs village. All in all, it's a great showing for the Smurfs, but it's the new epoch for Sonic Rumble that might also be of interest.

Rumbling onwards

As always, be sure to take a quick gander at our Sonic Rumble codes list where we pack all the currently available and active gift codes. Because this is no mere rebranding for Sonic Rumble. The new Sonic Rumble Party offers not just the Fall Guys style competitive multiplayer, but also a familiar take on the party subgenre that fans of Mario will instantly recognise.

We covered this all in our recent interview with Sonic Rumble Party creative director Makoto Tase, where we spoke to him about what these changes mean for Sonic Rumble Party. But, in short, what it means for you is a whole new set of modes and minigames to jump into!

Looking to school your friends in new and interesting ways? Why not jump into our list of the best multiplayer games on Android and see what we suggest for competition and co-op between friends!