Sonic Rumble Party kicks off Half Anniversary with new skins and themed missions

Chaos... CONTROL!

Sonic Rumble Party celebrates its Half Anniversary

Shadow the Hedgehog headlines with new and returning skins

Wasteland missions, revivals, and several events added

Six months in isn’t exactly a lifetime for a live-service, but mobile games treat milestones a bit like birthdays. Sonic Rumble Party is doing the same, rolling out a Half Anniversary event packed with skins, revivals, and just enough content to keep you sprinting.

The special addition this time is Pounce Shadow, the winning design from the community Skin Contest, now live in the shop for a limited time. The main event running alongside it is the Wasteland-themed mission track. Like most seasonal setups, you’re working through objectives to unlock rewards via both free and premium passes.

The free track includes the Green Runner Chao Buddy, while the premium side dips more into the theme with Wasteland Shadow and additional cosmetics. A full set of new skins: Wasteland Surge, Metal Sonic, Knuckles, Zavok, and Zazz will round out the shop lineup.

If you’ve been building out your roster, this is probably a good time to check where things stand. And that’s where our Sonic Rumble Party tier list should help you figure out which characters are actually worth investing in.

Shadow’s also receiving some extra love this time around, tying into his 20th anniversary. And simply because he’s awesome. Older content is cycling back in, including skins like Motorsport Shadow and bundles featuring Emerl, alongside themed buddies and items returning to the shop.

On top of that, the Sonic and the Secret Rings event is still ticking along until May 5th, bringing its own set of missions, passes, and the limited Darkspine Sonic skin into the mix. More updates are planned for that day, which is being treated as the “official” Half Anniversary date, so treat this as more of a lead-in than the full celebration.

Before you jump in, don’t forget to grab the latest Sonic Rumble Party codes as well!