5 new mobile games to try this week - June 4th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Help Skeletor lead He-Man to his demise
- Fend off the darkness as a helpless two-year-old
- Play golf with random weekly holes
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Among the Sleep
It's hard enough being a defenceless toddler, but when you add mysterious things that go bump in the night to contend with, do you even have a chance? I suppose the overwhelming feeling of helplessness is essentially what makes Among the Sleep what it is - an atmospheric horror adventure that's made even creepier thanks to its first-person point of view.
You do have a trusty teddy bear guiding you throughout the whole ordeal, but when you've got no weapons to fight off the monstrosities lurking in the shadows, I'd say the stakes can skyrocket to unimaginable heights. You do have customisable jammies to tinker around with, though…so yay?
2
Skeletor: Until Next Time
I've always had a soft spot for lovably campy villains, and while Skeletor is meant to be incredibly terrifying, he's definitely meme-worthy from his looks alone. Mattel seems to know that all too well, given they've gone and doubled down on the whole not-taking-yourself-seriously vibes by letting Skeletor run his own endless runner.
Complete with all the bells and whistles that make He-Man and the Masters of the Universe its own big thing, Skeletor: Until Next Time tasks the eponymous bad guy with crafting crafty traps to best He-Man and his pesky pals. Help him through the endless runner to make his villainous dreams a reality - because bad guys deserve a break too.
3
Battle Waves: Mobile
Ah, yes - more card battlers, more fun. It's a genre that never fails to catch my attention, and in Battle Waves, the lane-based gameplay makes things even more appealing.
Auto battles play out across both campaign modes and PvP combat, and given that it's crafted by a solo dev, it's a pretty impressive endeavour. Different decks feature different cards with their own distinct mechanics and playstyle, and when you feel like you've mastered them all, the leaderboards should prove a good challenge to test your tactics in.
4
Golf in One Club
"Casual" and "competitive" might not seem like two words that fit together, but in Golf in One Club, that's precisely the vibe that the sports sim is going for. There's a weekly tournament that offers randomly generated challenges, so it should keep you coming back for more if you ever feel bored.
I'm personally not the biggest sports sim fan, but with the low-poly visuals, one-thumb controls, and accessible feel here, it's definitely not intimidating, and might just be the perfect way to entice non-golf fans like me to dip my toes into the sport.
5
Kickabout Table Football
Speaking of sports sims, Kickabout Table Football is another casual entry into its frenetic and fun world from Guitar Hero lead designer Rob Kay. As you might expect from the title, you'll kick a ball around under physics-based rules, and since matches usually last for only two minutes, it's ideal for pick-and-play gameplay on mobile.
One-handed controls and portrait play all add to that appeal too, with more than 30 National Teams and local multiplayer to contend with. There's nothing more chaotic than two players squabbling over a single device, after all!