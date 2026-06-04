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5 new mobile games to try this week - June 4th, 2026

By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - June 4th, 2026

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week 

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  • Help Skeletor lead He-Man to his demise
  • Fend off the darkness as a helpless two-year-old
  • Play golf with random weekly holes

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.

That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Among the Sleep

Publisher: Snapbreak Games
Available on: iOS + Android + Steam
Find out more about Among the Sleep
Among the Sleep

It's hard enough being a defenceless toddler, but when you add mysterious things that go bump in the night to contend with, do you even have a chance? I suppose the overwhelming feeling of helplessness is essentially what makes Among the Sleep what it is - an atmospheric horror adventure that's made even creepier thanks to its first-person point of view.

You do have a trusty teddy bear guiding you throughout the whole ordeal, but when you've got no weapons to fight off the monstrosities lurking in the shadows, I'd say the stakes can skyrocket to unimaginable heights. You do have customisable jammies to tinker around with, though…so yay?

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Among the Sleep icon
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Among the Sleep
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Skeletor: Until Next Time

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Skeletor: Until Next Time
Skeletor: Until Next Time

I've always had a soft spot for lovably campy villains, and while Skeletor is meant to be incredibly terrifying, he's definitely meme-worthy from his looks alone. Mattel seems to know that all too well, given they've gone and doubled down on the whole not-taking-yourself-seriously vibes by letting Skeletor run his own endless runner.

Complete with all the bells and whistles that make He-Man and the Masters of the Universe its own big thing, Skeletor: Until Next Time tasks the eponymous bad guy with crafting crafty traps to best He-Man and his pesky pals. Help him through the endless runner to make his villainous dreams a reality - because bad guys deserve a break too.

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Skeletor: Until Next Time icon
Download now!
Skeletor: Until Next Time
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Battle Waves: Mobile

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Battle Waves: Mobile
Battle Waves: Mobile

Ah, yes - more card battlers, more fun. It's a genre that never fails to catch my attention, and in Battle Waves, the lane-based gameplay makes things even more appealing.

Auto battles play out across both campaign modes and PvP combat, and given that it's crafted by a solo dev, it's a pretty impressive endeavour. Different decks feature different cards with their own distinct mechanics and playstyle, and when you feel like you've mastered them all, the leaderboards should prove a good challenge to test your tactics in.

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Battle Waves: Mobile icon
Download now!
Battle Waves: Mobile
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
Golf in One Club

Available on: iOS
Find out more about Golf in One Club
Golf in One Club

"Casual" and "competitive" might not seem like two words that fit together, but in Golf in One Club, that's precisely the vibe that the sports sim is going for. There's a weekly tournament that offers randomly generated challenges, so it should keep you coming back for more if you ever feel bored.

I'm personally not the biggest sports sim fan, but with the low-poly visuals, one-thumb controls, and accessible feel here, it's definitely not intimidating, and might just be the perfect way to entice non-golf fans like me to dip my toes into the sport.

Golf in One Club icon
Download now!
Golf in One Club
Download on the App Store

5
Kickabout Table Football

Available on: iOS
Find out more about Kickabout Table Football
Kickabout Table Football

Speaking of sports sims, Kickabout Table Football is another casual entry into its frenetic and fun world from Guitar Hero lead designer Rob Kay. As you might expect from the title, you'll kick a ball around under physics-based rules, and since matches usually last for only two minutes, it's ideal for pick-and-play gameplay on mobile.

One-handed controls and portrait play all add to that appeal too, with more than 30 National Teams and local multiplayer to contend with. There's nothing more chaotic than two players squabbling over a single device, after all!

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Kickabout Table Football icon
Download now!
Kickabout Table Football
Download on the App Store

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.