Sonic Rumble has finally made its way onto iOS and Android

Race to the finish

32-player battle royale out now on mobile and PC

Hop into Dr. Eggman’s world of bizarre toys and chaos

Collabs with other franchises are also on the way

After months of silence and a couple of delays that had fans wondering if it had vanished into a loop-de-loop, Sonic Rumble has finally made it across the finish line. SEGA’s party royale has launched worldwide today on mobile and PC, bringing 32-player chaos, cartoon physics, and plenty of Ring-grabbing mayhem.

You drop straight into Dr. Eggman’s latest idea of fun - a bizarre toy world full of platforms, traps, and things that probably shouldn’t explode but do anyway. The whole setup feels like Fall Guys had a run-in with Green Hill Zone, only faster and with far more yelling.

Of course, all the familiar faces are along for the ride. Sonic’s here, obviously, but so are Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Shadow, each one now miniaturised into toy-sized versions with big energy. Even Eggman himself gets to cause a bit of chaos this time, which honestly feels about right. There are costumes, effects, and other shiny extras to unlock as you play - the kind of stuff that makes losing slightly less painful.

SEGA’s already hinted that there’s plenty more on the way. Crossovers with other SEGA franchises are apparently planned, plus seasonal events and new modes once everyone’s had time to trip over the first set of obstacles. Over ten million people signed up before launch, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding someone to bump into on the track.

Sonic Rumble is out now on mobile and PC, with more info and event details on the official site.

