Hustle Castle celebrates its eighth anniversary with the Mushroom Loot event

Time for some fungal fun

8th anniversary celebration is now live

Take part in the Mushroom Loot event

Plant different mushrooms and earn special rewards

Hustle Castle is turning eight, and the kingdom isn’t holding back. MY.GAMES is celebrating with the Mushroom Loot event, a quirky twist on the usual anniversary fanfare. Plant spores, grow mushrooms, and see what pops up. Some reward you fast, while others take their time but hit harder when harvested. Strategy meets silliness, and your castle is the lab.

The anniversary doesn’t stop at mushrooms. Hustle Castle has built a universe over the years, with 1.5 million clans, over 15 billion PvP battles, and countless customisation options. When you’ve got more than 120 castle themes, 550 character and enemy types, and 1,500 weapons to choose from, you know there’s always something new to tinker with.

This year’s update also adds events like Cornutopia Island and Tavern of Fortune, along with deeper progression systems. Divine and Mythic items, plus Ancient Relics, make combat richer, while refreshed shop and leaderboard interfaces, new demo passes, and a free Wooden Pass help both veterans and newcomers dive right in.

“Hustle Castle has become more than just a game - it has grown into an entire universe with unique humour, a recognisable style, and a passionate player base. The players are the driving force behind the project, inspiring the team to create new events and mechanics. We’re thankful for their enthusiasm and loyalty - it motivates us to continue expanding the game with new experiences that keep the world of Hustle Castle evolving and engaging,” said Pavel Shifrin, Head of Studio Nord at MY.GAMES.

Even after eight years, Hustle Castle still manages to feel fresh and full of surprises – and now’s the perfect time to jump back in, plant a few spores, and see what kind of chaos you can grow.

Check out the Mushroom Loot event on the official website or follow the latest updates on Facebook.

