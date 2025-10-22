Sonic Rumble gets a launch date for this winter

Get ready to rumble

Sonic Rumble now has an official confirmed release date

Expect it early November for all platforms

Rumble pits you against 31 other players as iconic Sonic characters

As we head through autumn and close in on winter, it may seem as if there's not much to look forward to. Well, apart from cold weather and miserable dark nights. But fortunately, there's good news on the horizon with Sonic Rumble now having a fully confirmed release!

Sonic Rumble is now set to arrive on November 5th and will be available not just on mobile but on other platforms as well. Sonic Rumble sees you pitted against other players with iconic characters from Sega's mascot franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog, featuring in Stumble Guys-like races to the finish.

What's of course most noticeable here is that this is perhaps the highest-profile release worked out by Rovio since they joined up with Sega. And there are plenty of reasons to be excited about it. Especially if you're a Sonic fan, considering both the well-known and lesser-known characters set to make appearances.

Rumbling on

Sonic Rumble is already shaping up to be a potential success story for Sega and Rovio, having accrued over a million pre-registrations. The wide net being cast for mobile, console and PC means that virtually everyone will have a chance to play, no matter where they are.

At the same time, I'm keeping a cautious eye on it too. Sonic, after all, has a history of the occasional misstep, and in a genre as well-trodden already as the competitive battle royale rumbler like this, I feel that Rovio is going to have to make a lot of noise to get attention.

It can be tough to keep up with some of these great upcoming releases, especially when there are so many that are currently only in soft launch. But in the case of the latter, you can always check out our list of the best mobile games in soft launch to keep up to date!