Top 8 best Battle Royale games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

The Battle Royale craze continues unabated. Fortnite has just entered its second iteration, revitalising what was already a global phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the daddy of BR, PUBG, continues to refine and evolve in its own hardcore way. New entries like Apex Legends have attracted a fair amount of attention.

There's obviously something about the last-man-standing genre that scratches a very particular itch for games.

Thankfully, mobile gamers haven't been left out of the loop. There are a bunch of excellent BR games available for iPhone and iPad. Here are some of the best.