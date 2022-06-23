Top 8 best Battle Royale games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
The Battle Royale craze continues unabated. Fortnite has just entered its second iteration, revitalising what was already a global phenomenon.
Meanwhile, the daddy of BR, PUBG, continues to refine and evolve in its own hardcore way. New entries like Apex Legends have attracted a fair amount of attention.
There's obviously something about the last-man-standing genre that scratches a very particular itch for games.
Thankfully, mobile gamers haven't been left out of the loop. There are a bunch of excellent BR games available for iPhone and iPad. Here are some of the best.
1
PUBG Mobile
PUBG is the original game that kicked off the BR craze, and it translates remarkably well to mobile .For our money, PUBG Mobile provides the tensest, truest Battle Royale experience on mobile, with tactile gunplay and some of the best maps in the genre.
2
Fortnite Battle Royale
It's Fortnite, on mobile. Need we say more? The world's biggest game is all present and correct in this miniaturised form, with the same unique focus on frenetic building and zany action.
3
Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty finally lands on mobile in a fully formed package - and it's remarkably accomplished. Part of that package is a full Battle Royale mode, which supplies some of the most fluid gunplay on this list. If you start playing it, we have more than enough guides to keep you up and running. How to get Diamond and Damascus camos in CODM, or CoD Mobile best guns in each category, for example, but a lot more that you can use. Run a quick search through our website and you'll see.
4
Brawl Stars
Supercell's take on Battle Royale is much more intimate and immediate than the norm. The Showdown mode of Brawl Stars pits 10 hero characters into simple, colourful top-down battle. Going through our tier list of best characters in Brawl Stars is a must for every serious gamer about to grab this title. It will steer you away from the irrelevant characters and give you a starting edge.
5
Rules of Survival
Rules of Survival was one of the earliest mobile BR success stories in the pre-PUBG Mobile world. It's nowhere near as polished as Fortnite or as fine-tuned as PUBG, but with up to 300 players it's got its own charms.
6
Knives Out
You might not have heard of Knives Out, but it's absolutely massive in China and Japan. It's yet another PUBG-a-like effort from Rules of Survival developer NetEase Games, but with a few cool twists like five-player teams.
7
Battlelands Royale
Battlelands Royale pares the Battle Royale formula down for a mobile audience, marrying .io gameplay with the BR ruleset. It plays like a top-down twin-stick shooter, but with some familiar last-man-standing mechanics.
8
Apex Legends Mobile
Latest BR game is actually a port from PC and we have to admit that it's a good one. You won't have a feeling that you're missing anything, just takes a bit of time to get used to it if you aren't used to frenetic action with loads of characters and weapons to pick in Apex Mobile.