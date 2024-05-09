Solo Leveling: Arise Codes (May 2024)

If you are looking for the latest redeem codes in Solo Leveling: Arise, you've come to the right place. In this article, you will find all the latest working codes for the game, the rewards you can obtain, and how you can redeem them.

Since you're here, I am sure you've probably heard about this game, since it was a much-expected release. Once the manga and anime became popular, a game seemed like the right thing to follow. I've played, it, before the official release, and even wrote a Solo Leveling: Arise review, so if you're interested, go ahead and give it a read!

Solo Leveling: Arise codes (active)

World1stLevelUp - Rewards: 300x Essence Stones

- Rewards: 300x Essence Stones ThxSLVAriseThx - Rewards: 200,000 Gold

Expired

HunterPass1st

ThxSLVArise

SOLOLEVELINGSKR

You should redeem the codes for this game as soon as possible because they are valid for a limited time, and you don't want to miss any of the rewards they give.

How to redeem codes in Solo Leveling: Arise

Android

iOS

In order to redeem the codes, there is a different method depending on what device you play on. For people playing the game on Android, you can redeem the codes in-game. For those playing from on iOS, it's slightly different. I've shared both methods below:: Open thein the upper right corner of the screen.: Tap on thebutton (the cog icon) on the bottom right.: Head over to thetab.: Select theoption that will appear on the right side of the screen.: Type in your, and hit the "" button.: Head over to the official Solo Leveling: Arise redemption page : Type in your(this can be found in Menu > Settings > Account > Account Details, it's a 32-digit ID - simply copy it, and paste it).:Type in the, and tap on the "" button.

All of the rewards will be sent via in-game mail.

I'll keep you updated with more codes as soon as they're released, so keep an eye on this page, or bookmark it.

