Solo Leveling: Arise hits 15 million downloads in its first week, gives away 3,000 Essence Stones as a thank-you

Netmarble has announced that its recently launched title Solo Leveling: Arise has just gone over the 15-million download mark. This also comes with hitting the top spot in the “Top Free Games” chart on Google Play - a testament to the RPG's success for players across the globe.

Solo Leveling: Arise has also surpassed five million Daily Active Users (DAU) on the very first day of its official launch. And to help you join in on all the festivities, Netmarble is giving away a whopping 3,000 Essence Stones to everyone - all you have to do is reach Level 10 and the reward is all yours. The action-packed title will be launching on Steam soon as well.

Now, if you'd like to get in on all the action, we've got a plethora of guides for you to check out on our dedicated Solo Leveling: Arise page. As a beginner, you might find our crucial tips useful for those who are just starting out, or you might find some value within our weapons and hunters tier list while you're at it. If you'd like to see what all the fuss is about before diving right in yourself, why not take a look at our review to get an idea of how it all plays out?

???? Beat the Devs Event! ? Event Period: 5/14 (Tue) - 5/21 (Tue) 14:59 (UTC+0) A developer member who is confident in his control is showing off his skills! Hunters who are confident in control, would you like to show him what you've got? Hunters, show off your skills!… pic.twitter.com/DFIMPxchxW — Solo Leveling:ARISE | Official Page (@Sololv_ARISE_GL) May 14, 2024

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Solo Leveling: Arise on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.