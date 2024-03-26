Solo Leveling: Arise hits 5 million pre-registrations in less than a week

Expect to score Legendary Artifact Sets and more

5 million pre-registrations reached in just five days

Several exclusive rewards will be given to everyone at launch

New teasers on YouTube showcasing more heroes

Last week, Netmarble announced pre-registrations for Solo Leveling: Arise, an action RPG for Android, iOS, and PC, based on the hit webtoon series. The eagerness of fans was clearly seen because the title has already hit the five million pre-registrations milestone. The level of anticipation is off the charts and that means loads of freebies for players at launch.

If you haven’t heard about it before, Solo Leveling: Arise is based on the smash hit anime series of the same name. In the game, you'll step into the shoes of the protagonist Jinwoo, who embarks on an epic journey filled with level-ups, dynamic battles, and intriguing storylines. Jinwoo is a monster hunter with a power that no one else possesses – he can level up when all other hunters are static.

Thanks to the pre-registration milestone being hit so soon, everyone stands a chance to get their hands on some exclusive rewards. These include Legendary Artifact Sets, the stylish Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo himself, Mana Power Crystals, Gold, and even Jinwoo's loyal companion, Yoo Jinho. Expect more goodies along the way because the pre-registrations don’t seem to slow down any time soon.

And that's not all because Netmarble has released a few tantalizing teasers on their official YouTube channel as well. Get ready to meet Emma Laurent, a brand-new Hunter designed exclusively for the game. Plus, the Hunter Analysis File takes a deep dive into the Ultimate Hunter Choi Jong-In, telling you everything you need to know about him.

The game promises to be a great experience for fans. You’ll also have the chance to team up with iconic characters from the show and summon your very own Army of Shadows just like Jinwoo did with his famous line, “Arise”.

Pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise by clicking on your preferred link below.