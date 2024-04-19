ASTRA: Knights of Veda codes for April 2024

Crystals of Fate, Special Grilled Meat, Shoes, and other rewards can easily be claimed through redeeming the Astra codes that we have collected.

Launched recently, Astra Knights of Veda is a 2D side-scrolling RPG. If you have been enjoying it and are looking to get your hands on in-game freebies such as shoes, crystals of fate and more, then you have come to the right place. We'll share a list of all active Astra: Knights of Veda codes that you can use to claim free rewards.

In Astra Knights of Veda, you play as a knight who must gather Veda's fragments to free your kingdom from the Mad King's reign. It's an impressive RPG with intuitive controls and challenging side-scrolling combat.

Active codes Astra: Knights of Veda

KNIGHTSOFVEDA - 2 Crystals of Fate (Expires May 1)

- 2 Crystals of Fate (Expires May 1) HOSHINARESHINKA - 1 Special Grilled Meat

Expired codes

THANKS4LAUNCH - 60 Shoes

Steps to redeem codes for Astra

Here is how to redeem codes in Astra Knights of Veda:

Launch Astra Knights of Veda on your device

Click on the avatar icon located in the top-left corner of the screen

Go to settings by clicking on the gear icon in the bottom left

Now, go to the accounts tab and copy your account code

Once you have your unique account code, head to the code redemption page

Enter your unique account code, select your server and copy-paste an active Astra Knights of Veda code from our list into the textbox

Click on the register coupon button

That's it. You have successfully redeemed the code. Now, launch Astra: Knights of Veda, and you can collect your freebies from the in-game mailbox. Please note, that sometimes, you might need to restart the game to see the rewards.

How to get more codes?