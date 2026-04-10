Solo Leveling: Arise's latest character arrives with Elena Renault and new chapters in Expert

Solo Leveling: Arise is introducing a new character with Water-element support, Elena Renault

She arrives alongside a host of new stages debuting in Expert difficulty

And teasers of what's coming for Solo Leveling: Arise's 2nd anniversary

Solo Leveling: Arise may be adapting a big dumb shonen series, but sometimes, with the world being how it is, a big dumb shonen series is what you need. And its mixture of flashy action and a broad cast of characters seems to have struck a chord with players, as Solo Leveling: Arise brings another new hunter to the field!

Elena Renault serves as a support character of the Water element, buffing other characters that use said element. She also boasts a terrifying new ultimate in 'Prison d'Argent' that traps enemies before detonating to cause massive damage. Suffice it to say, it's worth comparing her to our existing Solo Leveling: Arise tier list for other synergistic picks.

She'll definitely be a boon in battle as well, especially with the arrival of Hidden Chapters 1-2 and Main Story Chapters 21-23 to Expert difficulty. And of course, the upcoming 2nd anniversary of Solo Leveling: Arise promises a host of exciting new events, with equally exciting rewards.

Rise up

Those of you following Solo Leveling: Arise closely will also be excited to learn that the second official global tournament, SLC 2026, has also been confirmed. Slated to take place in Seoul, South Korea, this event takes place on April 25th and will also see details of Arise's upcoming 2nd anniversary revealed in full.

It's hard to believe it's already been two years of Solo Leveling: Arise's existence. And with the increased popularity of the series, it doesn't appear that Netmarble are set to slow in their support anytime soon. I suppose the only thing to do now is wait and see what the 2nd anniversary holds for fans of Solo Leveling: Arise.

Looking to put your RPG chops to the test? Well, if Solo Leveling: Arise still isn't enough to scratch that itch, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some other great picks?