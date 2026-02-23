Solo Leveling: Arise Valentine’s events continue as Fortnite hosts the latest crossover

Jinwoo heads to the battle royale

Solo Leveling collaboration live in Fortnite rather than inside Arise

Valentine’s Sweet Check-In Event offers up to 100 Custom Draw Tickets

New missions and login rewards support roster growth through March

It’s been a little while since Solo Leveling: Arise dipped into crossover territory, the last big one being the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End event. So, if you were expecting me to say another full collaboration has finally landed in the action RPG… well, yes and no.

There is a new crossover live right now, but it’s happening over in Fortnite rather than inside Netmarble’s own RPG. So, if you’re hoping to run around as Sung Jinwoo or spot Cha Hae-In cosmetics, you’ll need to head over there instead.

From now until March 2nd, Fortnite hosts the Solo Leveling collaboration, bringing outfits, emotes, and accessories themed around Jinwoo, Igris, and Kaisel. It’s more of a brand crossover than a gameplay addition for Solo Leveling: Arise, which means the mobile side of things keeps its focus on seasonal events rather than major system changes.

Back in the action RPG itself, Valentine’s celebrations take centre stage. The Sweet Check-In Event from Valentine’s Day to the Holidays runs until March 12th and hands out up to 100 Custom Draw Tickets just for logging in, which is probably the main reason most of you will be paying attention.

There are also Romantic Valentine’s missions baked in with daily objectives, offering things like a Heroic Phantom Strike Skill Rune Selection Chest alongside the usual stack of growth materials. If you’re planning to burn through pulls, it might be a good time to revisit our Solo Leveling: Arise hunter and weapon tier list to see where your roster stands before committing resources.

It’s a fairly straightforward update overall. No massive mechanical overhaul or sweeping system changes, just a themed event cycle and a crossover that keeps the brand visible elsewhere while the core experience keeps ticking along.

And if you’re logging in after a break, don’t forget to grab the latest Solo Leveling: Arise codes before you start your sessions.