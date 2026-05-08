Solo Leveling Arise's latest hunter, Antoine Martinez, arrives alongside new major updates

Solo Leveling: Arise is adding its latest hunter with Antoine Martinez

This axe-wielding warrior boasts the ability to heal allies while dealing devastating damage

Meanwhile, a host of other overhauls and additions arrive in this update

With many chapters and a vast roster of characters to pick from, Solo Leveling: Arise has done a good job of introducing the hit manhwa to mobile fans. Now, you'll be able to pick up a brand-new hunter to add to your roster: Antoine Martinez. Alongside that, there is also a major update.

If you prefer relatively no-frills abilities, then Antoine is the character for you. Wielding his axe, Antoine serves as a Light Elemental Stacker and can power up his axe using his ultimate ability, or simply smack around the enemy until his Wisdom effect triggers to restore HP to allies.

Aside from Antoine, who looks to be a shoo-in for our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list if his abilities are any indication, the latest arrival also includes a range of new additions and updates that're sure to be welcome.

The hunter and the hunted

The main story (which is also receiving new chapters) of Solo Leveling: Arise has had an overhaul to 'remove repetition', and there's also been the addition of special boss stages that have you facing powerful enemies under special, more restrictive conditions

Antoine isn't the only new character, either, as the new Successor system adds those who've inherited the power of the Monarchs in Solo Leveling. White Flames Myro will be the first of these that can assist players.

Meanwhile, entry currency for Gates, the Unstable Dungeon and the Battlefield of Chaos have been collected into a single new currency, the Dungeon Entry Key, while the newest dungeon in the form of the Mind Rift has also been added.

There's plenty to dig into this weekend. But if you'd prefer to add something else new alongside Solo Leveling, why not have a look at the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting latest launches?