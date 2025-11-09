Dragon POW codes (November 2025)

Essentially, Dragon POW codes can be used to receive things like raid tickets, gems, portable stamina, and more. You don’t have to put in any effort, and completing the simple redemption procedure will reward you with different items. This is a list of the working Dragon POW codes you can use to receive those aforementioned goodies.

Working Dragon POW codes

The following are the Dragon POW codes that are currently active:

DRAGONSUMMER - rewards

rewards HAPPYSUMMER - rewards

rewards DRAGONMAY - in-game items

in-game items DRAGONMAY01 - in-game items

in-game items DRAGONONEYEAR - in-game items

in-game items HAPPYONEYEAR - in-game items

in-game items DRAGONANNIVERSARY - in-game items

in-game items HAPPY2025FEB02 - in-game items

in-game items HAPPY2025DAY - in-game items

in-game items HAPPY2025FEB - in-game items

in-game items HAPPYWEEKEND12 - in-game items

in-game items 2025NEWYEAR - in-game items

in-game items HAPPYCHRISTMAS - In-game items

In-game items CHRISTMASDAY - In-game items

In-game items CONGRATULATIONS - In-game items

In-game items NEWDRAGON11 - Requires Main Story 2-1 clear (expires December 19th)

Requires Main Story 2-1 clear (expires December 19th) WELCOMEAOLING - In-game items

In-game items DRAGONWEEN - In-game items

In-game items WELCOMEMEDEA - In-game items

In-game items WELCOMEMELINDA - In-game items

In-game items MILLENNIUMEMBER - In-game items

In-game items DRAGONGODBALDUR - In-game items

In-game items welcomeaoyan - Dragon Gems and Raid Tickets

Dragon Gems and Raid Tickets DRAGONSUMMER08 - Dragon Gems and 2H Training Income

Dragon Gems and 2H Training Income PORINAGIFT - 50 Dragon Gems, 2H Training Income, 5 Main Story Raid Ticket

- 50 Dragon Gems, 2H Training Income, 5 Main Story Raid Ticket Dragon777 - Portable Stamina and 2x Starlight Prayer Stones

Portable Stamina and 2x Starlight Prayer Stones Dragon111 - 166x Dragon Gems, Portable Stamina, and 3x Rift Raid Tickets

166x Dragon Gems, Portable Stamina, and 3x Rift Raid Tickets DCRECRUIT111 - 66666x Gold and 5x Rift Raid Tickets

You must use all these codes before they expire to enjoy the rewards. Moreover, with the developers constantly releasing codes, this list will be updated whenever newer ones are released.

Expired codes

launchApr18

DiscordGIFT

KroslandForever

gift888

enjoythegame

noneedtowork

dragon777

CBTGIFT111

FunnyMeow

Ale777

happyweekend

GoodWeekend

thanksgiving2023

How to use the Dragon POW codes?

You can refer to the steps below to use the Dragon POW codes and get the free rewards:

Step 1: Open the game and access your profile by clicking on the top-left corner

Open the game and access your profile by clicking on the top-left corner Step 2: Next, tap on the “Settings” option and click the “Promo code” button. A dialogue box will soon display on the screen

Next, tap on the “Settings” option and click the “Promo code” button. A dialogue box will soon display on the screen Step 3: You may now type in any of the codes from above and then press the “Confirm” button

Upon successful redemption, the rewards will automatically be deposited into your account.

About Dragon POW

Dragon POW is a fun game made by BOLTRAY GAMES that combines characteristics of shooter and bullet-hell, in which you must defeat waves of opponents while flying on a dragon. Your primary goal is to safeguard the world from the Demon Lord. All the while, you must level up your dragon with different skills and moves, improving its ability to take down the various enemies.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Shaun Walton.