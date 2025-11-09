Dragon POW codes (November 2025)
| Dragon POW!
Essentially, Dragon POW codes can be used to receive things like raid tickets, gems, portable stamina, and more. You don’t have to put in any effort, and completing the simple redemption procedure will reward you with different items. This is a list of the working Dragon POW codes you can use to receive those aforementioned goodies.
You might also be interested in grabbing gifts for other games. We have made a list of DMC Peak of Combat codes, ASTRA: Knights of Veda codes, and many others. Sift through our code section and you'll easily find others, and they're all regularly updated.
Working Dragon POW codes
The following are the Dragon POW codes that are currently active:
- DRAGONSUMMER - rewards
- HAPPYSUMMER - rewards
- DRAGONMAY - in-game items
- DRAGONMAY01 - in-game items
- DRAGONONEYEAR - in-game items
- HAPPYONEYEAR - in-game items
- DRAGONANNIVERSARY - in-game items
- HAPPY2025FEB02 - in-game items
- HAPPY2025DAY - in-game items
- HAPPY2025FEB - in-game items
- HAPPYWEEKEND12 - in-game items
- 2025NEWYEAR - in-game items
- HAPPYCHRISTMAS - In-game items
- CHRISTMASDAY - In-game items
- CONGRATULATIONS - In-game items
- NEWDRAGON11 - Requires Main Story 2-1 clear (expires December 19th)
- WELCOMEAOLING - In-game items
- DRAGONWEEN - In-game items
- WELCOMEMEDEA - In-game items
- WELCOMEMELINDA - In-game items
- MILLENNIUMEMBER - In-game items
- DRAGONGODBALDUR - In-game items
- welcomeaoyan - Dragon Gems and Raid Tickets
- DRAGONSUMMER08 - Dragon Gems and 2H Training Income
- PORINAGIFT - 50 Dragon Gems, 2H Training Income, 5 Main Story Raid Ticket
- Dragon777 - Portable Stamina and 2x Starlight Prayer Stones
- Dragon111 - 166x Dragon Gems, Portable Stamina, and 3x Rift Raid Tickets
- DCRECRUIT111 - 66666x Gold and 5x Rift Raid Tickets
You must use all these codes before they expire to enjoy the rewards. Moreover, with the developers constantly releasing codes, this list will be updated whenever newer ones are released.
Expired codes
- launchApr18
- DiscordGIFT
- KroslandForever
- gift888
- enjoythegame
- noneedtowork
- dragon777
- CBTGIFT111
- FunnyMeow
- Ale777
- happyweekend
- GoodWeekend
- thanksgiving2023
How to use the Dragon POW codes?
You can refer to the steps below to use the Dragon POW codes and get the free rewards:
- Step 1: Open the game and access your profile by clicking on the top-left corner
- Step 2: Next, tap on the “Settings” option and click the “Promo code” button. A dialogue box will soon display on the screen
- Step 3: You may now type in any of the codes from above and then press the “Confirm” button
Upon successful redemption, the rewards will automatically be deposited into your account.
About Dragon POWDragon POW is a fun game made by BOLTRAY GAMES that combines characteristics of shooter and bullet-hell, in which you must defeat waves of opponents while flying on a dragon. Your primary goal is to safeguard the world from the Demon Lord. All the while, you must level up your dragon with different skills and moves, improving its ability to take down the various enemies.
Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Shaun Walton.