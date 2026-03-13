Solo Leveling: Arise adds Sugimoto Reiji, new dungeon mode, and guild boss in latest update

Fresh hunters, tougher arenas, and expanded artifact tiers

Sugimoto Reiji joins as a new Wind-element hunter

Unstable Dungeon merges Instance and Encore missions

Manticore guild boss and new artifact sets added

Power creep is kind of the point in Solo Leveling: Arise. Every new threat demands stronger hunters, better gear, and a few more hours spent chasing upgrades. The latest update continues that cycle, introducing Sugimoto Reiji alongside new challenges and system tweaks.

The newest addition is Sugimoto Reiji, a Wind-element hunter from the Blade Guild. His fighting style revolves around rapid strikes, stacking damage through fast sword techniques that will overwhelm enemies almost instantaneously. His Ultimate Skill, Quickblade – Oblivion, unleashes a flurry of slashes that are so fast, they won’t know what hit ‘em.

So, if you’re thinking of adding him to your lineup, it might be worth checking out our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list first to see how he fits into the current roster.

Moving on, the Workshop of Brilliant Light: Arena of Madness now includes a Hard difficulty option for those who feel the original version wasn’t punishing enough. Artifact progression has also been extended with new tier levels (115 and 120), alongside four new sets including The Architect’s Blue Poison, Glorious Arrogance, Kamish’s Obsession, and Noble Flesh.

Dungeon content has been streamlined as well. Instance Dungeons and Encore Missions have now been merged into a single mode called Unstable Dungeon, which should make navigating the daily grind a bit more straightforward.

There’s also a new guild boss to deal with. Manticore, a water-element monster, joins the lineup as a challenge for coordinated guild play. Meanwhile, you can recruit a new shadow ally, Brute, a transformed version of the Giant Butcher Hars who boosts Water Damage for the entire team through his leader effect.

Solo Leveling: Arise’s story also continues with the addition of Chapters 30 and 31, available in both Hard and Reverse Hard modes.

And if you’re planning to dive in, you may as well grab the latest Solo Leveling: Arise codes while you’re at it.