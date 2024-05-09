Solo Leveling: Arise review - "Brilliant idea, the execution requires some polishing"
| Solo Leveling: Arise
The title that's taken the internet by storm over the past few months is easily one that had a lot of potential to be a game. Of course, I'm talking about Solo Leveling, a manga-become-anime-become game. The setup was great.
I will not delve into the summary of the manga or anime, because I don't want to spoil it for those of you who haven't had a chance to finish it yet, but instead, I will talk about the game. I've finally got my hands on it and I was oh-so-excited to try it out, ever since finishing reading the manga.
In the game, you play as the main character, Sung Jinwoo, but you can have up to 3 teammates to help you clear the dungeons. So, picking some strong ones can make quite a difference. Whenever you fight an enemy, you can activate any of your teammates' skills, and sometimes even use them in battle. It makes for a pretty fun and engaging battle system, even if it can sometimes be repetitive.
One thing I've learned the hard way though, is that you really need to learn how to use the skills properly because if you just end up spamming the auto-attack button, chances are you won't be acing the stages.
Instead, it's best if you always position your character accordingly, time your skill usage, and most importantly, attack at the right moment. For instance, a quest asks you to use Extreme Evasion X amount of times, requires you to position yourself accordingly, on the red carpets and then cast the skill when the moment is right.
You even have a job function, which evolves as you get stronger and stronger. Not to mention all the other (smaller) details that make it look and feel like a true Solo Leveling extension. In fact, it feels like the missing link that would make the manga and anime a complete circle.
I'll just say this: as a fan of the series, I was radiating happiness playing Solo Leveling: Arise, and discovering all the features it has to offer. Even if it's not as hardcore of a game as some other gachas, it is just challenging enough to make you want to play it over and over.
Well, I did get an answer to that. and the game's version of Cartenon Temple is not what I had in mind - at all. It's wild, and it's terrifying. Thankfully, it was well-thought-out, because it won't let you die (phew!).
I understand that both weapons and Hunters are equally important, but given that you can't summon a million times to get the third Hunter and complete your team, what is the point of even having so many weapons when you cannot equip them?
If you are someone who likes to experiment with various instances and dungeons, there don't seem to be that many of them at this point. The main gameplay revolves around the story mode, and a couple of other, smaller features. I truly hope that is something that will change in the future because, for this title, the possibilities seem endless.
Think about it: having exclusive dungeon keys drop, much like in the manga, or even minigames or puzzles where you can mine your way to various rewards. The name alone, Solo Leveling, painted a huge canvas of possibilities for Solo Leveling: Arise to be something huge, and I hope that the future will bring that.