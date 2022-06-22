Smash Legends tier list - all the legends sorted by their respective roles
| Smash Legends
Smash Legends is a real-time 3v3 brawler where you enter the arena with your team and try to knock your opponents off the stage. Each round takes only three minutes and is filled with fast-paced action. We are bringing you a Smash Legends tier list, where we have ranked all the Legends from best to worst.
We will keep updating this tier list as and when new legends are added, or any balance change updates arrive. The list has been divided by hero roles: Fighter, Marksman, Assassin, Vanguard, Specialist and Supporter.
So without further ado, click on the big blue button below to hop into the Smash Legends tier list!
Best Fighter Legends
Master Cat is a powerful Legend. He is a great pick for any mode, be it the duel, battle royale, or TDM. He has great damage and charges his ultimate quickly, which ranks him as the best fighter on the Smash Legends tier list. Furthermore, since his recovery time is also low, he can dodge attacks quickly, and his attack range is also long.
|Tiers
|Legends
|S
|Molly, Master Cat, Wukong
|A
|Jack’O, Rapunzel
|B
|Zeppetta, Ravi
|C
|Nui, Peter
Best Marksman Legends
Hook is a captain turned cyborg Legend. She is not only a powerful Legend but also fun to play. She can turn opponents into frogs and has a lot of defensive abilities, making her a great pick for TDM mode.
|Tiers
|Legends
|S
|Hook
|A
|Robin
|B
|Flare
|C
|Rambert
Best Assassin Legends
Snow is a teenage boy and the owner of a giant corporation. He is a new Legend that was added earlier this month. His skills allow him to get into the fight quickly, take down enemies, deal massive damage, and get out of the battle in no time.
|Tiers
|Legends
|S
|Snow
|A
|Red
|B
|Kurenai
|C
|Wolfgang
Best Vanguard Legends
Cindy is not just the best Vanguard Legend, she is probably the best Legend overall. She can literally spam her skills. If you know how to play her and use combos, you can easily take down your opponents.
|Tiers
|Legends
|S
|Cindy, Yong Yong
|A
|Kaiser
|B
|Brick
|C
|Don Quixote
Best Specialist Legends
Ducky&Swan is the only specialist Legend in-game right now. She is not that strong, and opponents can easily dodge her attacks. You have to charge her ultimate three times before changing into your ultimate form, which is also not that powerful.
|Tiers
|Legends
|C
|Ducky&Swan
Best Support Legends
If you want to play as a support Legend, Alice is the best option currently available, hence the spot at the top of the tier list. She is good at crowd and arena control. However, she has a steep learning curve, and you will have to play a few matches before you see good results. So be patient.
|Tiers
|Legends
|S
|Alice
|A
|Goldie
|B
|Octavia
|C
|White Queen
That concludes our Smash Legends tier list.