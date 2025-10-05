Silver and Blood tier list - Every vassal ranked

Updated on October 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.3.6 - Added: Fanny, Valora, Genevieve, Julius, Regina

If you are eager to learn who the best Vassals are to get and deploy, this Silver and Blood tier list should give you a very clear idea.

With so many well-designed Vassals, it's quite hard to figure out which ones you should shift your attention towards - and that's exactly why my goal is to shed some light on all of them, and highlight the ones that are really worth your resources.

Picking the right vassals in Silver and Blood

Trying to decide on one single character that rises above all the others is impossible. Several vassals are notable, and they are ranked in the top tier to reflect that. They are good in several game modes, so if you happen to get them, make sure you level them up and try to get their dupes.

I strongly recommend you try to aim for some of the Vassals in the A tier and above, and if you don't have any of them yet, then maybe just upgrade some of the Vassals you have to max, and then reset them once you get the guaranteed SSR of your choice (after 150 summons).

About this Silver and Blood tier list

In this tier list, I've ranked all the Vassals starting with the S+ tier, where we have the best choices, all the way down to the C tier, where we have Noah and Clive, along with all the other R Vassals. These are the ones you should steer clear of.

So, if you want to check how well each of the Vassals ranks, it's about time we dive right in!

