Silver and Blood tier list - Every vassal ranked

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Silver and Blood
Updated on October 5th, 2025 - Version: 1.3.6 - Added: Fanny, Valora, Genevieve, Julius, Regina

If you are eager to learn who the best Vassals are to get and deploy, this Silver and Blood tier list should give you a very clear idea. 

With so many well-designed Vassals, it's quite hard to figure out which ones you should shift your attention towards - and that's exactly why my goal is to shed some light on all of them, and highlight the ones that are really worth your resources.

Picking the right vassals in Silver and Blood

Trying to decide on one single character that rises above all the others is impossible. Several vassals are notable, and they are ranked in the top tier to reflect that. They are good in several game modes, so if you happen to get them, make sure you level them up and try to get their dupes. 

I strongly recommend you try to aim for some of the Vassals in the A tier and above, and if you don't have any of them yet, then maybe just upgrade some of the Vassals you have to max, and then reset them once you get the guaranteed SSR of your choice (after 150 summons).

Don't forget to claim the latest Silver and Blood codes, so you can get your hands on some free Soothing Embrace and summon new Vassals!
About this Silver and Blood tier list

In this tier list, I've ranked all the Vassals starting with the S+ tier, where we have the best choices, all the way down to the C tier, where we have Noah and Clive, along with all the other R Vassals. These are the ones you should steer clear of. 

So, if you want to check how well each of the Vassals ranks, it's about time we dive right in!

S+ tier  |  S tier  |  A tier  |  B tier  |  C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.

1
S+ tier

incendiant agares flaming boy
  • Timeless Aiona
  • Quinn
  • Acapella
Timeless Aiona could have been on a tier of her own, like SSS tier. She's just the best DPS character in the game since her release, and it's not even close. If you have her, you know that already. If you don't have her, try to get her. Acapella is one of the top-tier supports/healers in Silver and Blood. She is a must-have for any team, since she can heal the entire party, and also grant one of three buffs (with her Ultimate): increased Crit Rate, increased magic DMG or increased physical DMG. Transcendent Ami is the best SSR tank, which puts them at the top of our Silver and Blood tier list for the moment. She can inflict crowd control upon the enemies and decrease the damage taken by quite a bit.

2
S tier

lamia bathory
  • Starry-Eyed Aiona
  • Transcendent Hati
  • Transcendent Ami
  • Incendiant Agares
  • Van Helsing
  • Fleeting Bella
  • Transcendent Noah
  • Seth
  • Sirene
  • Lamia
  • Dalcarlo
  • Limine
  • Fanny
  • Bella
  • Theophane
  • Stella
  • Albrecht
Incendiant Agares is a powerful magic damage DPS who can deal insane amounts of damage with his Ultimate. His Ult costs HP, but you want him to die once so he can cast his Ultimate again without the cost of HP. He is one of the best damage dealers at the moment. Limine can be played in Chapter 5 - EX Stage for free, and she is a great AoE DPS who can also gain some Lifesteal. She can be good when she goes up against large clusters of enemies who are slightly weaker, and can hit two enemies at the same time. Bella is a powerful tank who can be acquired for free if you complete the 7-day tasks. She is a summoner who can call forth Joyce the Miser, a puppet dealing basic damage in a cone. She can also summon other puppets, whose stats are based on Bella's ATK, DEF, and HP. Theophane is an incredible tank who can shield allies, taunt enemies, and heal himself. He is insanely good, and if you have him maxed out, he can even be S+ tier.

3
A tier

empousa silver and blood
  • Valora
  • Lorelei
  • Hati
  • Gilrain
  • Agnes
  • Genevieve
  • Julius
  • Joan
  • Augustine
  • Friedrich
  • Nicole
  • Agares
  • Empousa
  • Jestel
Hati is an Assassin who can also taunt enemies. She can reduce the taunted enemy's DMG, which can be good in some single-target instances (Boss), but also against certain enemies. When her HP drops below 40% she can also heal herself a bit and gain Lifesteal. Friedrich is a tank who can shield himself and deal damage in a circle around him. His Special activates every four basic attacks and can grant him even more shields. From his Talent, Friedrich gains additional magic damage reduction whenever shielded. Agares is the basic version of Incendiant Agares, who is also a magic DPS, but a lot weaker. He can deal damage over time to enemies in an area, which stacks up to 10 times. Agares' basic attacks inflict damage over time. He can also summon a Phoenix to deal damage.

4
B tier

aiona the healer
  • Darcias
  • Thibault
  • Yggdrasil
  • Piera
  • Ressa
  • Ottavia
  • Pavana
  • Cecia
  • Edina
  • Selena
  • Tris
  • Spectral Gilrain
  • Aiona
Aiona is a healer obtained for free during the early stages of the game, and she is quite decent until you find a better option. She heals allies in range proportional to Aiona's Max HP, prioritising allies with the lowest health. Yggdrasil can grant allies in an area a buff that decreases damage taken and grants HP recovery. He is a tank, but he isn't all that tanky by himself - instead, he is more like a support/buffer. Spectral Gilrain is pretty good in terms of damage, but not ideal. He is an assassin who can summon a Shadowy Apparition for every enemy killed with his Ultimate. He will always teleport to the enemy backline, which leaves him quite vulnerable; therefore, making him a risky Vassal to play.

5
C tier

mass the worst ssr
  • Regina
  • Cain
  • Ami
  • Mass
  • Clive Jr.
  • Clive
  • Noah
  • Baphomet
  • Gadric
  • Setti
  • Goldland
  • William
  • Jennie
  • Jones
  • Leo
  • Katherine
  • Henry

In the gutter of this Silver and Blood tier list, we have Vassals that are not worth any of your time or investment. Mass in particular is something else... I recommend you don't bother spending your resources on any of them, and instead focus on at least something in the B tier - at least until you get some better options from the gacha pulls.

Silver and Blood
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.