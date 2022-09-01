Smash Legends adds new Legend Gumi and special in-game packages in August update

5minlab (as owned by KRAFTON Inc.) has officially released its exciting August update for Smash Legends, letting players get their hands on a new Legend and more in-game goodies this month. The real-time PvP action game adds the 29th Legend named Gumi into the fray, plus launches special in-game packages that players can purchase for extra perks in the game.

In Smash Legends, players can expect to score Magical Sharpshooter Gumi, the 29th Legend who takes advantage of a magical fan to deal massive wind and fire damage. Gumi can be acquired via the Smash Pass upon reaching stage 10.

The August update also adds special purchasable in-game packages such as the One-Time 10x Gem. The 14-Day Daily Gem Packages are also up for grabs. The former lets players buy 200 gems at a special price of 20 gems, while the latter allows players to obtain 15 gems daily for a total of 210 gems.

In case you're not familiar with the game, the real-time PvP action title lets players duke it out in quick matches using 29 Legends based on reimagined fairy tales across five modes.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Smash Legends on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official Twitter page for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, gameplay and visuals as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best Android multiplayer games?