Smash Legends codes (July 2024)
You don't have to look through social media and Discord to find the latest codes for Smash Legends, we have collected all of them right here.
Smash Legends coupon codes are quite rare, but if you want to get your hands on one, you've come to the right page. In this guide, we'll try to cover all the currently active ones that you can use right away to get free in-game rewards like emojis, enchantment boxes, profile pictures, coins, and more.
We'll also keep our list of Smash Legends codes updated. We'll add new codes when they're released, and mark expired ones. So bookmark this page and check back often for the latest working codes.
Active Smash Legends codes
- ComingsoonUPD505 (Valid till July 16)
- WinDevU50 (Expires July 2)
- DevPKsGift (Permanent Code)
Expired codes
- AskLegendsU49 (Expires June 18)
- FarmerRavi
- EngruneUPD48
- nlcms46
- Now3rdanniv45
- 3rdannivSoon44
- PinocchioUPD43
- HERECOMESENCHANT
- GoodGameSLUPD30
- SpecialSLmasUPD37
- JavertReleasedUPD39
- NewSecretMapUPD38
- GoodGameSLUPD30
- BrickAgainUPD29
- HaveaNiceDayUPD28
- NLTimunMasUPD27
Steps to redeem Smash Legends codes
Here is how to redeem codes in Smash Legends:
- Launch Smash Legends on your device
- Click on the hamburger icon located at the top right corner of the screen
- Click on the settings button
- In the settings menu, go to the others tab
- Click on the enter coupon button
- Into the text box area, please copy and paste any of the active Smash Legends code from our list above
- Click on the OK button to redeem the code for rewards
Remember, it's best to copy-paste the code directly from our list into the text box to avoid any errors.
How to get more codes?If you want to get your hands on more Smash Legends codes, consider following the game's official Facebook Page and joining the game's official Discord Server, where the developers share the new codes. However, the codes are pretty rare and hard to track. Hence, we recommend bookmarking this page to check for new codes.
