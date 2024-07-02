Smash Legends codes (July 2024)

You don't have to look through social media and Discord to find the latest codes for Smash Legends, we have collected all of them right here.

- Added new codes

Smash Legends coupon codes are quite rare, but if you want to get your hands on one, you've come to the right page. In this guide, we'll try to cover all the currently active ones that you can use right away to get free in-game rewards like emojis, enchantment boxes, profile pictures, coins, and more.

We'll also keep our list of Smash Legends codes updated. We'll add new codes when they're released, and mark expired ones. So bookmark this page and check back often for the latest working codes.

Active Smash Legends codes

ComingsoonUPD505 (Valid till July 16)

(Valid till July 16) WinDevU50 (Expires July 2)

(Expires July 2) DevPKsGift (Permanent Code)

Expired codes

AskLegendsU49 (Expires June 18)

(Expires June 18) FarmerRavi

EngruneUPD48

nlcms46

Now3rdanniv45

3rdannivSoon44

PinocchioUPD43

HERECOMESENCHANT

GoodGameSLUPD30

SpecialSLmasUPD37

JavertReleasedUPD39

NewSecretMapUPD38

GoodGameSLUPD30

BrickAgainUPD29

HaveaNiceDayUPD28

NLTimunMasUPD27

Steps to redeem Smash Legends codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Smash Legends:

Launch Smash Legends on your device

Click on the hamburger icon located at the top right corner of the screen

Click on the settings button

In the settings menu, go to the others tab

Click on the enter coupon button

Into the text box area, please copy and paste any of the active Smash Legends code from our list above

Click on the OK button to redeem the code for rewards

Remember, it's best to copy-paste the code directly from our list into the text box to avoid any errors.

How to get more codes?

If you want to get your hands on more Smash Legends codes, consider following the game's official Facebook Page and joining the game's official Discord Server , where the developers share the new codes. However, the codes are pretty rare and hard to track. Hence, we recommend bookmarking this page to check for new codes.

