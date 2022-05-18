Darkest Dungeon tier list - The best character classes ranked

When it comes to Darkest Dungeon, putting together the strongest team is the name of the game, but in order to do that, you have to know which characters are the best. If you are a veteran player, then you already know the best tier list based on your own personal gaming experience, but as a new player, you won't have this kind of knowledge yet. That's where we come in. In our Darkest Dungeon tier list, you'll find out everything that you need to know about the characters, who are the strongest and who are the weakest as we rank them in tiers based on their overall performance.

Darkest Dungeon tier list

First thing's first, there are no useless characters in Darkest Dungeon. Every unit is viable in the right situation. In terms of power level, the differences between them are not really that huge, and that makes the whole ranking process very subjective. So if your favourite heroes are ranked lower than what you would expect, that doesn't mean you should stop playing them. Also, some of the characters are more viable in certain dungeons, so again, this tier list is not set in stone, and there is no character that you can't use.

That said, we did our best to rank all the adventurers not only based on our personal experience playing the game, but also by taking into account all the data that we've managed to gather from multiple sources over the internet.

With all that out of the way, let's jump straight into our Darkest Dungeon tier list!