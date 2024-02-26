Sky Fortress Odyssey tier list and a reroll guide

S-tier heroes are the best, offering the most significant advantages. Here are the S-Tier characters you should aim to use in every lineup:

Linsey (Attack)

The adventurer hero Linsey is indisputably one of the finest attack characters, which falls neatly into the S-Tier. Even so, her double appearances reflect two sides of the same coin, where the first image is a bashful and reserved personality. In contrast, the second reflects a flashy, aggressive, and strong-willed one. This audacious figure underpins remarkably overpowered skills.

Linsey accumulates Madness when dealing damage. When reaching 100%, she enters rampage status, which enhances her normal attack skill. Furthermore, her skills differ between her calm and rampage states, giving her routing, AoE, and a devastating finishing blow with her Ultimate.

Newton (Attack)

Another attack hero who stands out is the scholar-class Newton, portrayed as a brilliant and quirky female character with an eccentric sense of style, reflecting her creative and unconventional personality. Newton's attire combines vintage fashion and futuristic elements, blending classic tweed jackets with high-tech accessories. She also confidently tosses an apple up and down, a playful nod to the famous story of Sir Isaac Newton's revelation about gravity.

Along with her brilliance, Newton maintains an interesting skill kit, allowing her to deal explosive AoE damage with a chance to stun enemies. Additionally, her initial effect and awakening skills will enable her to release her attacks twice with a 25% chance (ultimate skill included).

Augus (Attack)

The soldier hero, Augus, is an exceptional offensive champion who made it to the top of the Sky Fortress Odyssey tier list. Despite the weariness of age, his eyes still gleam with a fierce determination that commands respect. What truly sets Augus apart is his ability to clad himself in armour, making him much more sturdy and a bruiser-type character that can withstand damage.

His skill stacks on hit, allowing him to gain more power over time, all of that while his patrolling fist hits twice his enemies, applying piercing damage and reducing their damage dealt by 20% for six seconds.

Ling (Defence)

Ling, manifesting the emperor's will, is the epitome of defence in the soldier hero class. Although there are few defence heroes, acquiring, developing, and awakening them all would be challenging. Still, the shield Ling casts sweetly upon allies grounds it all. A duty to protect people needs an anchor, and her skill set of providing armour, healing HP, and blocking bullets does quite nicely.

Wang Shu (defence)

Wang Shu, the scholarly defender, stands as a bastion of resilience, particularly when paired with her sister, Xi He (Attack). Together, they exemplify the power of unity on the battlefield. Her shield deflects damage while boosting her Parry chance, defence, and health, extending these benefits to Xi He. This synergy transforms them into a deadly duo.

Wang Shu's ability to stun enemies adds a disruptive edge to her defensive prowess, earning her a well-deserved place in the S-tier ranks of heroes.

Brynhild (Defence)

In the deadliest and most challenging situation, the defence officer Brynhild sets up the impregnable Aurora wall, casting massive shields to block incoming damage and further increasing the shield boost. Brynhild is a steadfast character that you can count on thanks to her passive parry ability and division growth during the battle.

Hong Kui (Support)

For anyone in a dire, impossible fight, a mere presence of elegance and grace could turn the tide of the battle in their favour. The delicacies prepared by Hong Kui, as she wields a fan with finesse, providing various buffs to her allies, which could be either an ATK or defence increase for six seconds, but that's not all of it; her ultimate increase the whole damage of the lineup by 20%, and her initial effect, along with the awakening, grants an increase in the skill effect by 30% and healing for a randomly chosen ally.

Albert (Support)

Damage, CD reduction, and healing all swirl happily in the palms of the scholar hero Albert. He stands out in a generation-defining performance of support, with a modest, youthful, and sharp appearance, which is just the tip of the iceberg. Albert's abilities allow him to deal massive damage to enemies while healing allies, providing buffs to the squad, and equally weakening adversaries by reducing their CD reduction and healings.

Sekhmet (Support)

Sekhmet, an Egyptian-themed pharaoh, embodies regal elegance with a whimsical touch and is accompanied by a robotic cat, which may have looked quaint in that era. Sekhmet's specialisation is continuous healing, restoring HP to the weakest ally for 8% of her ATK per second. However, Sekhmet earned a spot in the S-Tier because of her revival ability, which is granted only to the first ally to leave the battlefield due to a severe wound, restoring 40% of his HP.