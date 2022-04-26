Disgaea RPG codes (April 2022)
All of the released Disgaea RPG codes in one place
| Disgaea RPG
Make sure you bookmark our Disgaea RPG codes article, as we are going to keep you updated with the latest available codes as often as possible.
Boltrends Games’ Disgaea RPG is the latest instalment in the popular series. The title was released for mobile back in April. It's about exploring the Netherworld and battling through a series of turn-based battles.
In comparison to the other RPG titles, Disgaea includes some unique battle features such as Team Attack, Tower and Throw. On top of that, this RPG promotes teamwork as very few battles are one by a lone fighter.
- Maybe you're interested in some of the Genshin Impact codes, or Coin Master spins?
The game also boasts some cool characters. The opening moments introduce us to Laharl, Flonne, Etna, Adell, Mao, Valvatorez and Killia from the reunite series.
Additionally, if you prefer auto battles, then Disgaea might a great new game for you as it allows auto battles at 4x speed while enjoying the classic elements found in the original series.
Now, let us take a look at the Disgaea RPG codes, as we have a bunch of working ones ready for you to redeem. In case you’re new to the game or redeeming a code for the first time, we'll guide you through the process in three easy steps.
How to redeem Disgaea RPG codes step by step?
- Open up the game and look for the menu button that can be found at the top left side of the screen.
- After accessing the menu, tap on the Others tab and search for the serial code section
- The final step to complete the process is to enter the code and press the button to enjoy your rewards.
Active codes for Disgaea RPG*Note: codes are case-sensitive*
- gFna4mhZSy
- drpgxdoggos
- disgaeagift66
- disgaeagift88
- DRPGxAkron
- DRPGXFG
- DRPGXberto
- drpgxoreimova2
- Drpgxredcloud
- DRPGxHAYZINK
- JZmXAqWguA
- MpE3HD5QZz
- m6QZP35s7s
- cADXzXTf3u
- DrpgxOreimova
- princexdrpg
- DukxxDRPG
- DRPGxakatsuki
- MystxDRPG
- NagatoxDRPG
- DRPGxMANGO
- DerkerxDRPG
- uXjaSQSNnj
- TjCpumgycz : 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potion, 10x DG Skip Coupon and Gate Keys
- Dan3TQCrJ4 : 100x Nether Quartz + Items
Expired
- iGVGSDjSnh
- 3eTT9NnrKQ
- MerryXmas
- Merryxmas
- hayzinksxmas
- thanksdood
- jahvpfiwut
- Speedyxdrpg
- Rikuthebestxdrpg
- NdukaubaxDRPG
- oraxDRPG
- 2WMfn6iire
- 57VGZ9TZCS
- HayzinkxDRPG
- DRPGxNanogenix
- overlordxhayzink
- DRPGxDfree
- DRPGxKabukiXL
- ENWzxJuDVC - 10x DG Skip Coupon and 10x AP Potion
- 9iuMmXAfWc - 150x Nether Quartz and 1x AP Potion
- AvZtaDUgXM - 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potion, 10x DG Skip Coupons and 5x Gate Keys
- FqDtaASrZY - 300x Nether Quartz, 10x Event Skip Tickets, 5x Prism Hides
- P9jUfkUYZ3 - 600x Nether Quartz, 20x AP Potions
- VNWHwkdqYC - 600 Nether Quartz + 20 AP pots
- ZEcqxQaKMZ
- Z7UKAHnNqy
- rTTssRKgzP
- 66MyQZ3XAF
- DUvyEmvjxv
- SnhRaP9yvf
- EZPwT9Xhzg
- SQzVQUHTqP - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons
- dp9GVSSnXG - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons
- j5zysMKvvv - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons
- tCv5SAAskW - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons
- 5uf6dyc6gh - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon
- nfefnysyy5 - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon
- Yn2TndJ67T - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon
- 9sXpPqp6wd - 200x Nether Quartz
- W3krwYuV5k - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon
- vACU7QaT73 - 15x Prism Hides, 1x 3 Star or above Summon Ticket, 5x Gate Keys, 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv3), 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv4)
- 5EJsQKgW7K - 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potions, 10x DG Skip Coupons, 5x Gate keys
- XNv2nDstwp - 100x Nether Quartz, 1x Crab Miso
- F7WtNXK65H - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Keys, 25x Prism Hide
- DPqwFy7zsh-: 200x Nether Quartz, 3x AP Potions and 25x Prinny Hide
- skfcqWyKif - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Key and 25x Prinny Hide
- DUpJ4KJFc3 - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Crab Miso and 25x Prinny Hide
- EP7d5ZGrZ2 - X300 N. Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, 3 AP Potions, and 3 P. Summon Tickets
- VWZ3gXpHAP - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon
- H6Th3gmSJU - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon
- PFtTWnrT2X - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon
- 2DwNnGkUX3 - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon
- 5m6wu59c2h - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon
- 96rtqkh7qa - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions, X3 Premium Summon Tickets
- TuAStMiaeZ - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions, X3 Premium Summon Tickets
- gAeQxKGmdj - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions and X3 Premium Summon Tickets
- wM7ZGmMVhK - X150 Nether Quartz, 50KHL, and X5 DG Skip Coupon
How to get more Disgaea RPG codes?As the Disgaea codes are provided by the developers, you will find them through the official or verified social handles of the game. That includes Facebook, Twitter and Discord. The codes are updated frequently, but make sure to claim them quickly as they expire after frequent redemption.
Especially during the events and announcements, the codes come out in a large batch. Apart from these places, make sure to keep visiting us as we will regularly update the page with new treats.Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.