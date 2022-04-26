Disgaea RPG codes (April 2022)

All of the released Disgaea RPG codes in one place

Boltrends Games’ Disgaea RPG is the latest instalment in the popular series. The title was released for mobile back in April. It's about exploring the Netherworld and battling through a series of turn-based battles.

In comparison to the other RPG titles, Disgaea includes some unique battle features such as Team Attack, Tower and Throw. On top of that, this RPG promotes teamwork as very few battles are one by a lone fighter.

The game also boasts some cool characters. The opening moments introduce us to Laharl, Flonne, Etna, Adell, Mao, Valvatorez and Killia from the reunite series.

Additionally, if you prefer auto battles, then Disgaea might a great new game for you as it allows auto battles at 4x speed while enjoying the classic elements found in the original series.

Now, let us take a look at the Disgaea RPG codes, as we have a bunch of working ones ready for you to redeem. In case you’re new to the game or redeeming a code for the first time, we'll guide you through the process in three easy steps.

How to redeem Disgaea RPG codes step by step?

Open up the game and look for the menu button that can be found at the top left side of the screen.

After accessing the menu, tap on the Others tab and search for the serial code section

The final step to complete the process is to enter the code and press the button to enjoy your rewards.

Active codes for Disgaea RPG

gFna4mhZSy

drpgxdoggos

disgaeagift66

disgaeagift88

DRPGxAkron

DRPGXFG

DRPGXberto

drpgxoreimova2

Drpgxredcloud

DRPGxHAYZINK

JZmXAqWguA

MpE3HD5QZz

m6QZP35s7s

cADXzXTf3u

DrpgxOreimova

princexdrpg

DukxxDRPG

DRPGxakatsuki

MystxDRPG

NagatoxDRPG

DRPGxMANGO

DerkerxDRPG

uXjaSQSNnj

TjCpumgycz : 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potion, 10x DG Skip Coupon and Gate Keys



100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potion, 10x DG Skip Coupon and Gate Keys Dan3TQCrJ4 : 100x Nether Quartz + Items

Expired

iGVGSDjSnh

3eTT9NnrKQ

MerryXmas

Merryxmas

hayzinksxmas

thanksdood

jahvpfiwut

Speedyxdrpg

Rikuthebestxdrpg

NdukaubaxDRPG

oraxDRPG

2WMfn6iire

57VGZ9TZCS

HayzinkxDRPG

DRPGxNanogenix

overlordxhayzink

DRPGxDfree

DRPGxKabukiXL

ENWzxJuDVC - 10x DG Skip Coupon and 10x AP Potion

9iuMmXAfWc - 150x Nether Quartz and 1x AP Potion

AvZtaDUgXM - 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potion, 10x DG Skip Coupons and 5x Gate Keys

FqDtaASrZY - 300x Nether Quartz, 10x Event Skip Tickets, 5x Prism Hides

P9jUfkUYZ3 - 600x Nether Quartz, 20x AP Potions

VNWHwkdqYC - 600 Nether Quartz + 20 AP pots

ZEcqxQaKMZ

Z7UKAHnNqy

rTTssRKgzP

66MyQZ3XAF

DUvyEmvjxv

SnhRaP9yvf

EZPwT9Xhzg

SQzVQUHTqP - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

dp9GVSSnXG - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

j5zysMKvvv - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

tCv5SAAskW - 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

5uf6dyc6gh - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon

nfefnysyy5 - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon

Yn2TndJ67T - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon

9sXpPqp6wd - 200x Nether Quartz

W3krwYuV5k - 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon

vACU7QaT73 - 15x Prism Hides, 1x 3 Star or above Summon Ticket, 5x Gate Keys, 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv3), 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv4)

5EJsQKgW7K - 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potions, 10x DG Skip Coupons, 5x Gate keys

XNv2nDstwp - 100x Nether Quartz, 1x Crab Miso

F7WtNXK65H - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Keys, 25x Prism Hide

DPqwFy7zsh-: 200x Nether Quartz, 3x AP Potions and 25x Prinny Hide

skfcqWyKif - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Key and 25x Prinny Hide

DUpJ4KJFc3 - 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Crab Miso and 25x Prinny Hide

EP7d5ZGrZ2 - X300 N. Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, 3 AP Potions, and 3 P. Summon Tickets

VWZ3gXpHAP - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

H6Th3gmSJU - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

PFtTWnrT2X - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

2DwNnGkUX3 - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

5m6wu59c2h - X150 Nether Quartz, 50K HL, X5 DG Skip Coupon

96rtqkh7qa - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions, X3 Premium Summon Tickets

TuAStMiaeZ - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions, X3 Premium Summon Tickets

gAeQxKGmdj - X300 Nether Quartz, X3 Crab Miso, X3 AP Potions and X3 Premium Summon Tickets

wM7ZGmMVhK - X150 Nether Quartz, 50KHL, and X5 DG Skip Coupon

*Note: codes are case-sensitive*

How to get more Disgaea RPG codes?

As the Disgaea codes are provided by the developers, you will find them through the official or verified social handles of the game. That includes Facebook Twitter and Discord . The codes are updated frequently, but make sure to claim them quickly as they expire after frequent redemption.

Especially during the events and announcements, the codes come out in a large batch. Apart from these places, make sure to keep visiting us as we will regularly update the page with new treats.

Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.