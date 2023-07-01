Shining Nikki is celebrating 2 years of service with new outfits, a special livestream and more

Papergames has kicked off its 2nd-anniversary celebrations in Shining Nikki, letting players join in on all the festivities within the fashion RPG. In case you're not familiar with the title, the game offers a unique mix of fashion and RPG mechanics as players triumph through battles using their fashionable masterpieces. Players will craft a variety of outfits to trump the competition and expand their own wardrobe.

During the 2nd-anniversary celebrations of Shining Nikki, players can look forward to plenty of in-game events. In particular, Ultra Rare goodies that include “Star Beyond Galaxy” and “Guides of Star” will be up for grabs among other rewards, which you can discover more about on the special livestream.

The game boasts top-of-the-line technology when it comes to clothes, from intricately designed pieces to meticulous textures. The fabric features more than 80,000 polygons to make sure that every angle looks gorgeous - plus, the lighting within the game offers a realistic look that makes the models even more stunning.

The celebrations are launching soon, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the anniversary festivities for yourself, you can do so by downloading Shining Nikki on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.