Seven Knights 2 tier list - All knights ranked (April 2024)
| Seven Knights 2
As the ever-growing hero roster of Seven Knight 2 reaches triple digits, we’ve ranked them all in this Seven Knights 2 tier list!
In Seven Knights 2, you need the strongest heroes by your side while searching for the last of the original Seven Knights - Rudy - and fighting the Legions of Destruction. Some of you might get lucky and roll the Immortal Lightning Empress Eileene at the very start. If that happens, build your whole team around her and you won’t see defeat any time soon. But, if your luck isn’t as good as mine, don’t fret! There are plenty of other great heroes in the game.
With the addition of Sun Wukong and Ilvis, we now have 100+ heroes. It’s great for seasoned players but this abundance can overwhelm beginners. Choosing the best heroes, deciding which heroes to invest in, and building the right team for the right game mode get harder and harder with every character's inclusion. That’s where this Seven Knights 2 tier list comes in handy.
Seven Knights 2 tier list explanationWhile deciding on the rankings, I’ve considered the overall combat abilities of each knight and how they perform in various game mode scenarios. However, three years of regular patching and 60+ hero additions have really messed up the Seven Knights 2 meta. That’s why I’ve used six tiers to rank all available heroes.
Here’s what each tier represents.
- S Tier: Overpowered. Simply, the best heroes in Seven Knights 2.
- A Tier: Strong. Best heroes after the S-tier ones.
- B Tier: Good. Constant levelling up improves their stats.
- C Tier: Average. Good for the early game.
- D Tier: Weak. Heavy reliance on teammates.
- E Tier: Weakest. The worst knights on the roster.
If you’re into tier lists, we have a huge collection. If you're looking for similar games, we could recommend the Monster Never Cry tier list and Soul Knight tier list.
With that not-so-subtle plug, let’s dive into our Seven Knights 2 tier list.
1
S Tier
These are the strongest characters in the game right now, and - as you would expect - most of them are the “evolved” versions. Lina, Noho, Platin, and Yuri are the only “non-evolved” knights in this tier. Then we have some Seven Knights legends like Rudy, Dellons, and Eileene. Having gone through training, hardships, and even death, these three have unlocked new power levels and evolved into the strongest knights the game has ever seen. These are the characters worth re-rolling for.
2
A Tier
Watered-down versions of Rudy, Ace, Eileene, and Dellons are the stand-outs once again. However, if you explore this tier a bit more you’ll find some decent alternatives. Vanessa and Yeonhee are Myhtic knights who can perform just as well as any S-tier character if you follow the right strategy and surround them with the right teammates. The same goes for both versions of Evan. The newly added Mythic, Sun Wukong, didn’t quite hit the spots for us. That’s why no S-tier for him. However, he’s still a great Tank, only bettered by Eileene’s Immortal Lightning Empress version. Do shop for your next DPS from our A-tier. Nestra’s Disciple Shane and Telus’s Hope Pallanus are impressive damage dealers.
While some of these are decent solo-runners, most of the A-tier characters require the right strategy for the best performance. With the right build and proper team support, these characters can outshine S-tier knights.
3
B Tier
All beginner-friendly knights have ended up in the B-tier. Most of these are Legendary+ class. They are easy to master and perform decently across all game modes. You’ll once again see the names of some usual suspects like Rudy and Shane. These are decent options but if you’re looking for something different, the newly added Ilvis (Wraithscream Sword) is a decent DPS alternative to Shane (Nestra’s Disciple). The Ranged Comeback King Lukey is much better than the Lukey you get at the start of the game. His Crit and ATK SPD buffs come in handy in many scenarios. So, don’t frown if you recruit this guy. Ophelia is another great Tank that can help you quickly get rid of your enemy’s DPS. Similarly, other characters in this tier have one or two strong points that make them worthy. Invest the right resources in the right knights and you can transform them into king slayers.
4
C Tier
With the C-tier begins the weaker territory. This tier really is a mixed bag. On one hand, you’ll see the weakest versions of some of the strongest knights- Eileene and Shane. And, on the other hand, are the strongest versions of some of the weakest characters- Cheng Chen and Lukey. You’ll get an equally mixed-up performance from these characters too. In some situations, these characters will feel OP. However, when faced with slightly stronger foes, most of these lack the finishing touch. While progressing through the early stages of Seven Knights 2, you’ll come across many of these characters and will be almost forced to use them one way or the other. We suggest not investing too heavily in any of these characters and instead keep trying to recruit better knights.
5
D Tier
Another tier filled with characters that you will have to play with at one point or another but are not worth investing in at all. Aside from the few buffed-up versions like Dragon Champion Cheng Chen and Nestra’s Disciple Ming, no character of this tier list is worth it. Characters like Valdur and Casper are rated highly by the community for some reason but we failed to see what the hype is about.
6
E Tier
Beginners might be sad to see all FOUR characters that start the game placed in the last tier, but that’s the Seven Knights 2 meta for you. This serves as a reminder of how strong a team you can build over time. We’re not going to talk too much about these characters because you’ll get a taste for them pretty early on. All we can say is that these are the weakest characters in the game. Don’t let the first few battles fool you into believing otherwise.
For now, that’s the most current and up-to-date Seven Knight 2 tier list. However, looking at the track record, things might change soon. Luckily, we update all our tier lists on a regular basis. So, if and when new knights are added to the game, you can be sure that the Seven Knights 2 tier list will be updated accordingly.
While you’re here, do redeem the latest Seven Knights 2 codes for some free summons.