Seven Knights 2 tier list - All knights ranked (April 2024)

As the ever-growing hero roster of Seven Knight 2 reaches triple digits, we’ve ranked them all in this Seven Knights 2 tier list!

In Seven Knights 2, you need the strongest heroes by your side while searching for the last of the original Seven Knights - Rudy - and fighting the Legions of Destruction. Some of you might get lucky and roll the Immortal Lightning Empress Eileene at the very start. If that happens, build your whole team around her and you won’t see defeat any time soon. But, if your luck isn’t as good as mine, don’t fret! There are plenty of other great heroes in the game.

With the addition of Sun Wukong and Ilvis, we now have 100+ heroes. It’s great for seasoned players but this abundance can overwhelm beginners. Choosing the best heroes, deciding which heroes to invest in, and building the right team for the right game mode get harder and harder with every character's inclusion. That’s where this Seven Knights 2 tier list comes in handy.

Seven Knights 2 tier list explanation

While deciding on the rankings, I’ve considered the overall combat abilities of each knight and how they perform in various game mode scenarios. However, three years of regular patching and 60+ hero additions have really messed up the Seven Knights 2 meta. That’s why I’ve used six tiers to rank all available heroes.

Here’s what each tier represents.

S Tier: Overpowered. Simply, the best heroes in Seven Knights 2.

With that not-so-subtle plug, let’s dive into our Seven Knights 2 tier list.