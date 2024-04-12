Seven Knights 2 adds Great Sage Sun Wukong along with up to 10,000 Rubies up for grabs in latest update

Summon Sun Wukong's avatar to fight by your side

New Legendary+ Hero Wraithscream Sword Ivlis also joins the fray

Grab Sun Wukong with the limited-time rate-up summon

Up to 150 Hero Summon Tickets to be given away

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Seven Knights 2, letting you welcome Great Sage Sun Wukong (Mythic) to the fray. The new Tank Hero offers useful buffs to your party on top of his Ultimate skill that can summon an avatar to fight by your side, boosting your combat power within the mobile RPG.

In the latest update to Seven Knights 2, you can look forward to having Sun Wukong’s avatar grant your team immunity to all debuffs. This also reduces any damage received, and can effectively protect Sun Wukong from would-be assailants.

Along with this comes the new Legendary+ Hero Wraithscream Sword Ivlis, and you can gear them both up with new costumes such as the Fiend of Abyss Ivlis, Water Festival Ivlis and Wave Split Sun Wukong.

Meanwhile, the Treasure Age Water Festival! Check-In Event will run until May 22nd, putting a whopping 10,000 Rubies up for grabs along with up to 150 Hero Summon Tickets. If that's something that tickles your fancy, why not have a look at our list of Seven Knights 2 redeem codes to grab more freebies while you're at it?

Plus, the Water Festival! Sun Wukong Special Step Up Summon Rate Up Event running until April 25th will give you greater chances to score the new hero with a higher summon rate. So, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Seven Knights 2 on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official forum for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.