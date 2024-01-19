Seven Knights 2 introduces mythic Rule Breaker Elania in latest update

Netmarble has just released another content update for its popular mobile RPG, Seven Knights 2. This patch continues the addition of powerful new characters as another mythic hero joins the fray alongside the usual in-game events.

Rule Breaker Elenia joins Seven Knights 2 as a mythic, universal and melee-type hero. She has a diverse set of abilities that make her both the ultimate support as well as disabler. Elania grants buffs to herself and her allies in accordance with the team’s class. It allows her to absorb enemy healing and recovery onto the field.

The buffs get applied to the caster in the form of an attack boost in proportion to HP. In addition, a damage increase is granted to all teammates including the caster as well. Players can find Elenia locked in a tussle with Yeonhee in the new storyline titled Season 4 Chapter 1 Sprouting Demonic Power. It kicks off a brand new quest for the season.

A few other in-game events have also been added, which will remain available over the course of this month. Up to 60 Hero Summon Tickets can be earned through the Check-In Event. Elania’s summon rate herself will be increased between tier one and four, giving everyone a much better chance to get their hands on her.

Meanwhile, the sixth season for Challenge Dungeons goes live, featuring the new Golden King Gigantus boss and bucketloads of rewards. Finally, players will be tasked with completing several different quests in the Hero Festival Special Mission event. These include Upgrade Dungeons, Ranked Training Grounds, and Hero Transcendence. Super Coins and Hero Summon Tickets will be offered on clearing these levels.

Download Seven Knights 2 now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.