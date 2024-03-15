News

Seven Knights 2 adds Ranged/Support type Mythic hero Time Traveler Vanessa and limited-time events in latest update

By Catherine Dellosa
Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Seven Knights 2, welcoming a new hero to the popular RPG. In particular, you can look forward to seeing Time Traveler Vanessa join the fray, and as a Ranged/Support type Mythic hero, she can buff your party with welcome damage reduction perks and a boost to damage dealt.

In the latest update for Seven Knights 2, you can expect Time Traveler Vanessa to power up your team as she can also use Crystals of Revival to revive her allies. While that alone is already invaluable to any roster, she also adds icing to the cake with her ability to reduce the duration of enemy buffs.

The latest update also adds a new story scenario for you to sink your teeth into. Titled Season 4 Chapter 2 A Time Mage’s Fate, the new narrative will give you an inside look at how Vanessa pursues a rival time mage. Of course, along with the new character comes a check-in event as well, and with the Treasure Age Mythic Hero Selection Ticket Check-in Event running until April 24th, you can nab a Mythic Hero Selection Ticket on the very first day among other in-game goodies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Seven Knights 2 on the App Store and on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.

Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.