Seven Knights 2 celebrates Lunar New Year with Celestial Tower expansion, limited-time events, check-in bonuses and more

The latest update expands the Celestial Tower up to floor 105

Login bonuses can be obtained by checking in for 10 days

Limited-time events will last until February 14th

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Seven Knights 2, letting players join in on some festive Lunar New Year fun this season. In particular, you can look forward to putting your combat prowess to the test with the new expansion to the Celestial Tower mode, which you can now enjoy up to floor 105.

The latest update to Seven Knights 2 also adds some exclusive in-game goodies along with limited-time Lunar New Year events. This includes Steel Gauntlets from Kris, as well as Rachel’s Boots - a Selected Rate Up Equipment.

From now until February 14th, you can nab plenty of rewards with the Lunar New Years! Check-in Event - all you have to do is log into the game for 10 days to score items like the Lunar New Year Gift Bundle. Meanwhile, the Lunar New Years! Teo’s Phoenix’s Wings Special Mission lets you complete Celestial Tower missions to nab the Vanquisher of Evil Teo’s Phoenix’s Wings outfit. Other rewards include Hero Summon Tickets as well as Lunar New Year Coins to keep things in sync with the season.

Are you on the lookout for more freebies within the RPG? Why not take a look at our list of Seven Knights 2 redeem codes to get your fill?

Additionally, the Cosette’s Lunar Shoot & Loot event will offer up Rubies and Lunar New Year Coins when you use Cosette’s Bullets. These, in turn, can be acquired via Daily Missions.

If you're keen on giving the new updates a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Seven Knights 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game.