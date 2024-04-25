Monster Never Cry tier list of all available characters
| Monster Never Cry
Find out which monsters are worthy of adding to your team as we have compared them on the Monster Never Cry tier list.
Monster Never Cry is your opportunity to shine as a villain. It combines base-building, RPG battles, gacha, and egg-hatching to produce powerful new monsters. But with so much choice, which ones should you invest your resources in? Our Monster Never Cry tier list will help you choose the most formidable force possible to fight against the not-so-good army of the Hero King.
All Monsters in Monster Never Cry
Monster Never Cry is a gacha game, meaning luck is essential to unlock the best monsters, when you advance further through the story, you will get multiple copies of them, hence, you will want to know who to upgrade, which can be costly if you overdo it on the wrong characters.
To create our tier list, we have classified them into various tiers based on their skills and potential growth. Here’s a breakdown of the tier rankings:
- S-Tier: Overpowered
- A-Tier: Very Strong
- B-Tier: Good
- C-Tier: Average
- D-Tier: Weak
Okay, let’s jump into our Monster Never Cry tier list.Original article by Adam Jami. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S-Tier Monsters
S-Tier monsters are the best, offering the most significant advantages. It will help if you try to get them by selective summons, although they’re not as easy to obtain early on. However, you’ll know who to focus on once you get them.
- Vespa
- Avanzo
- Dracula
- Zenobia
- Octasia
- Lilith
- Venus
Usually, newer monsters outshine older ones, and this is the case for Vespa. Upon reaching maximum level, she grants a six-second charm and possesses a life-steal skill that makes the early game a breeze. While Vespa is busy cooking up trouble for your enemies, you should keep her alive by putting in a reliable tank monster like Avanzo, Zenobia or Dracula, they’re incredibly sturdy characters packed with a lot of HP and skills that would let them survive even the direst of situations.Octasia is a support class, she’ll give you everything you need from a healer with her Invincible Storm skill, you can pair her with Lilith or Venus depending on what you need to provide more in your team
2
A-Tier monsters
While not as powerful as those in S, monsters in the A-Tier are still robust, making them suitable for various purposes. They are simply in the A-Tier because there’s always a superior replacement that could do their role better.
- Sylph
- Medusa
- Coronis
- SynderHelden
- Dullahan
- Undine
This is where Dullahan proves invaluable; despite being a tank, he's remarkably adept at holding the front line. To cap it off, I would recommend adding Undine to your lineup for excellent damage output and further bolstering your most potent DPS monsters.
3
B-Tier Monsters
Monsters in the B-Tier are not the best but are also far from the worst. They are suitable for different situations, however, you need to be a bit cautious while picking monsters from the list down below. You see, these monsters can’t guarantee a win against higher-tier ones.
- Kukulkan
- Roosterai
- Sarcophagurl
- Sadora
- Micha
- Reddy
- ShipShark
Regarding your DPS monsters, I would recommend Sadora for explosive ranged damage or Micha for single-target DPS, which proves particularly useful in PvP scenarios.
As for the rest of the monsters, I'll leave that to your judgment and personal preference based on your current team composition. You might find yourself swapping characters in and out to experiment and discover which ones work best for you.
4
C-Tier Monsters
Monsters in the C-Tier are average and still usable if a specific role is needed. But I wouldn’t recommend investing a lot of resources in them.
- Adlington
- Arachne
- Frogashi
- Gurnius
- Haborym
- Horace
- Ivy
- Knightomaton
- Loki
- Mimir
- Oz
It's not advisable to invest a lot of resources in them. Some monsters in this tier, such as Loki or Adlington, have the potential to shine with the right team composition. However, they shouldn't be viewed as the best options available.
5
D-Tier Monsters
The bottom tier comprises all those monsters who are completely out of the meta. This means they are easily outmatched by other monsters. They completely struggle from the early game making it easier for other picks to dominate and finish the match sharpish.
- Oul
- Jarm
- Barend
- Abagoen
- Bafomek
- Daisy
- Gargantelle
- Guardian I
- Ina
- Klein
- Kura
- Pania
- Pururu
- Rabby
- Yuno
As mentioned before, it's unlikely that you'll need to utilise any of the monsters on this list. They are primarily used as fodder to ascend your team's monsters.
That’s all folks for our Monster Never Cry tier list. Choosing who to invest all your hard-earned resources in should now be a lot easier. If you want to dive further into the game and master it all, we’ve made a Monster Never Cry - a guide for starting your demonic reign of terror, just for you.