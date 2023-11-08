Sea of Conquest guide for starting players

The mechanics of combat don’t need much explanation; if you’ve played an auto-battler before, you’ll already be quite familiar with them. But for a brief explanation, you don’t control your characters or their placements directly and they’ll make their regular attacks automatically. However, you’ll also have the opportunity to occasionally activate special abilities with powerful effects, such as buffs or damage, aside from levelling. This is why it’s key to pick and choose which characters you deploy carefully.These are player vs NPC battles which allow you to accrue Emeralds and other rewards such as speedups by fighting it out with preset teams of enemies, usually generic NPCs and heroes. While they can be a bit monotonous, they’re an excellent way to build up your funds early on as well as accrue adventurer XP to move along the story.The SoC name for guilds; Gangs will typically reward you with some emeralds for joining up and offer the ability to participate in raids or offer to aid other players when needed. They also offer goals to work towards and the ability to occupy turf, which you can then use to expand your domain into a full-fledged pirate kingdom.These are effectively powerful - but limited - abilities that you pick up during the story. You’ll start off with the Golden Compass which lets you locate buried treasure - although you’ll need a treasure map to find the general area of the treasure first. After that, you’ll gain access to the Storm Horn, which can boost your ship when sailing to enable you to reach locations faster.

Next is the Sea Soul Mirror, which offers you a free daily gacha pull to summon a new hero. After that, we have the two highest-tier artefacts you’ll only unlock a few hours down the line: the Eye of the Sea and the Hourglass of Time. The former lets you teleport to your gang’s Turf or a Gang Member once every five hours, while the latter offers a free 2h speedup for construction on your ship every 2h.

Maps to hoards of loot that you’ll find on occasion, Treasure Maps are relatively easy to use. Simply mark a location to sail to on your map that corresponds with the ‘x’ on the map, and then when you get there, use the Golden Compass in order to narrow down your search location until a ship packed with loot bobs to the surface.