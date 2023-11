Sea of Conquest guide for starting players

Funplus’ Sea of Conquest challenges players to explore and dominate the high seas during the golden age of piracy. It’s an adventure that’s filled with character, drama and intrigue, but for those unused to the mechanics of a mobile MMORPG, it can initially seem quite a frustrating experience.

So that’s where this guide comes in, helping to give you the best platform to start off with Sea of Conquest, or how to get back to your adventure after some time away. We’ll cover everything from how to replenish supplies, what the classes of your characters mean, and how to succeed in getting started with Sea of Conquest!

The adventure begins

Sea of Conquest is an MMORPG with elements of 4x strategy - it sees players sail the fictional high seas in a ship captained by the infamous captain Henry Hells to introduce them to the world. From there, players are then free to battle other captains, take over ports and cities, seek out buried treasure and upgrade their ships to increasingly powerful configurations.As we just mentioned, the prologue puts you in the shoes of Henry Hells, a pirate captain fleeing the revenge of the UMC (United Merchant Company). In this case, the prologue doesn’t necessarily give a great idea of what the actual game is like, as you move around in real-time on the sea and interact only with characters at ports in a manner that wouldn’t be dissimilar to those who play RPGs like Dragonheir: Silent Gods, for example.

However, as you progress further and accrue allies, you’ll eventually end up being sucked through a giant whirlpool into the game proper. Sea of Conquest’s full game features an open sea with other players battling it out to victory. You’ll follow Henry Hell’s story to introduce you to the game mechanics while gradually unlocking new characters from there on.

So let's move on to some of the key things you'll want to have covered.