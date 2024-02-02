Heroes Obi and Wanda join Sea of Conquest in new Waka Waters update

Compete to control special islands in The Grand Line.

Sea of Conquest: Pirate War is launching its second major update, Waka Waters. The new update will whisk you away to a mysterious land and introduce you to two new heroes, Obi and Wanda. This update also adds a new feature to the game.

Sea of Conquest: Pirate War is a strategy game in which you play as a ship’s Captain. You’ll navigate uncharted waters, build your fleet of ships, and partake in thrilling pirate duels. You can cross the Devil’s Sea and journey to the world’s end while tackling unforeseen challenges. You’ll also choose a flag and design the figurehead for your flagship.

To survive the harsh waters, you’ll need to recruit crew members. With the help of your crew, you’ll discover hidden treasures beneath the ocean, such as gold and pearls. Sail the high seas on your custom flagship and battle fierce creatures as you attempt to become the King of the Pirates.

The Grand Line is a brand-new feature in which gangs compete to control special islands. By participating in The Grand Line, you can gain exclusive benefits and rewards. Waka Waters also adds new missions featuring Henry Hell for you to complete. You’ll also want to check out the new treasure maps and dungeons.

The update also adds new trading opportunities for guilds and expands hero trials. You’ll be able to customize your fleets with new configuration options and have a chance to unlock exclusive new weapons.

In addition to the new update, Sea of Conquest: Pirate War is now available to play on PC. The game already boasts 3 million player registrations. You can download Sea of Conquest via the App Store, Google Play for mobile devices, or via the game's website for PC. To stay up to date on all the latest Sea of Conquest: Pirate War news, follow the game on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), or Discord.