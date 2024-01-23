Sea of Conquest - Top five historical facts about real pirates

In Sea of Conquest, you take on the role of Infamous Pirate Henry Hells and a vast cast of other weird and vicious cutthroats attempting to become the most powerful buccaneer on the high seas. But what about the real world of pirates? How exactly does Sea of Conquest stack up next to the real thing?

Well, to give you an idea we’ve compiled a list of the top five historical facts about real pirates! Of course, Sea of Conquest isn’t trying to be a historically accurate game. We’re pretty sure it doesn’t even take place in a real-world location. But given how much pop culture, shows, movies and yes even video games, have coloured our perception of swashbuckling privateers, maybe it’s time to dispel a few myths.

While you're here, why not check out some more about Sea of Conquest too? We've got lists of all the currently available recipes at both the galley and the distillery, as well as general tips for conquering the waves! But, before all that, let's get into what the real history was behind these buccaneering adventures.

With that in mind, here are the top five historical facts about real pirates for fans of Sea of Conquest!