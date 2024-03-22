Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list - The esteemed Hall of Heroes

Pint-sized guide for a pint-sized idle adventure.

Version: 1.10.00 - Added Mulan, Kyle

Seven Knights is a well-established household name. So from a marketing perspective, it is only natural to see the waves of spin-offs these popular IPs spawn in its wake. With a sweet spot for all stuff cutesy, the energetic pipsqueak SD sprite for its cast sealed the deal for me. The same goes for the character artwork that’s worth drooling over. But hey, looks aren’t everything, it's the strength of each Hero that matters. We constructed the Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list to answer the million-dollar question - can their prowess match their fancy designs?

For more idle game tier lists, there's some hot stuff here!

For starters, the S rank will house the strongest Heroes, the A rank coming close to that and the D rank housing a bunch of poor sods. The general consensus for composition is to have one or two slots reserved for Defense type while having two to three slots saved for supporter-type heroes. Feel free to allocate the remaining spaces with damaged-oriented specialists, with a healthy mix of melee and ranged ones. Status effects common in RPGs also remain a criterion for us to gauge a character’s worth.

Contrary to the trope of good-willed protagonists customary in games, the main character, Epic Hero Elke, is not your cliche goody-two-shoes type who espouses valiant ideals. Instead, she subverts expectations by turning to a clout-craving, whiny and reluctant saviour destined to save the lands and find the Sealing Stones. Hands down, it’s refreshing to see such a change in pace. And yes, her personality is justified as she is not the sharpest tool in the shed. But enough about that, let's take a look at the Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list that you all came to see. Original article by Andreson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.