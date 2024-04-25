Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list

Version 1.2.1

Mortal Kombat Onslaught has not been out for long, but already people have been digging into the expansive roster of characters available. Virtually every kombatant you could imagine from the Mortal Kombat universe has been included - as well as a few new additions. There's a wealth of info available from early access, as well as a few new characters exclusive to the release version that have been popping into different tiers so far.

But how do they stack up against each other? And where do they sit on a tier list of their own? We’ve gone through both our own experiences and information gathered by players to figure out the current defining tier list for Mortal Kombat Onslaught.

Original article by Iwan Morris. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.