Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list
Mortal Kombat Onslaught has not been out for long, but already people have been digging into the expansive roster of characters available. Virtually every kombatant you could imagine from the Mortal Kombat universe has been included - as well as a few new additions. There's a wealth of info available from early access, as well as a few new characters exclusive to the release version that have been popping into different tiers so far.
But how do they stack up against each other? And where do they sit on a tier list of their own? We’ve gone through both our own experiences and information gathered by players to figure out the current defining tier list for Mortal Kombat Onslaught.Original article by Iwan Morris. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S-Tier
- Goro
- Deadeye Erron Black
- Scorpion
- Razor Hat Kung Lao
- Undying Shao Kahn
- Klassic Sub-Zero
- Shang Tsung
- Sindel
- Jade
- Hellfire Scorpion
- Kenshi
Scorpion may be a slightly controversial pick for the top tier. But his special ability does a great job of changing the order of attack in the early game and remains useful later. It means if you’re in a situation where your plan falls apart and a particular enemy aggros elsewhere, you can easily get them back in position fighting a much stronger opponent.
2
A-Tier
- Fire Support Jax
- Skarlet
- Shao Kahn
- Quan Chi
- Erron Black
- Camouflage Sonya Blade
- Raiden
- Noob Saibot
- Frost
- Kung Lao
- Cryomancer Lin Kuei
- Wind God Fujin
- Arctika Sub Zero
- Fire God Liu Kang
We chose to bring Fire Support Jax up a tier compared to what some players are saying. This is because he performs well in the Goro Boss Tower Battles - Goro being a character that takes heightened ranged damage - and manages to stand in as a good substitute for Erron Black if you haven’t unlocked him yet.
3
B-Tier
- Cryomancer Lin Kuei
- Jax
- Johnny Cage
- Peacemaker
- Kano
- Sonya Blade
- Sub Zero
- Liu Kang
- Kitana
- Master Shaolin Monk
- Mileena
- Nightwolf
- Firestarter Black Dragon
- Sniper Black Dragon
- Tanya
A lot of fan-favourite characters sit squarely in this tier. But it’s important to note that, broadly, most named characters perform pretty well. It’s only when you get into the weeds of more competitive gameplay that their shortcomings appear. Fortunately, story mode and khronicles (yes, it's called khronicles, not chronicles) do a great job of letting them shine without risking an embarrassing fall down the leaderboards.
4
C-Tier
- Baraka
- Elite Guard Shao Soldier
- Fujin
- Royal Guard Shokan Warrior
- Lancer Shokan Warrior
- Blademistress Shokan Warrior
Slightly above bottom-tier, these characters simply don’t perform that well when it comes to your regular gameplay. Fortunately, it’s a pretty short list even compared to the absolute bottom-tier characters. Sadly Baraka’s sat next to Fujin and the Elite Guard Shao Soldier. Perhaps now he’ll have time to go and see an orthodontist to get those teeth of his checked out? The Shokan warriors are a step above other generic kombatants, but they don’t measure up to many other named characters.
5
D-Tier
- Guardian Spirit
- Deadly Spirit
- Mending Spirit
- Sergeant Special Forces
- Medic Special Forces
- Brute Tarkatan Warrior
It shouldn’t be surprising that most of the characters at the bottom of the tier list are essentially elite mooks. The Spirits are your early-game cannon fodder before you begin recruiting new characters, and while they’re decent at holding the line, they simply don’t stack up to the higher-tier named characters. The Special Forces characters are a slight upgrade, but it doesn’t change the fact that these are mainly here to fill space in less diverse team rosters.
What do you think of the Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list? Agree? Disagree? Got some suggestions? We’ll keep this updated as things go on and keep an eye on any new characters as and when we’re able!
For similar content, we've got the Battle Crush tier list of Calixers, Rumble Heroes tier list, and Grand Cross: Age of Titans tier list to name a few.
MementoMori tier list & reroll guide