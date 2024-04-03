Sea of Conquest welcomes new heroes, Chizuru and Obi, and adds new growth content in latest update

Experience the April Fools event, High Seas Circus, as well

Rise to the top of the Trade Guild Wars

Welcome Chizuru and Obi to the fray

Get to know the Hero Dispatch system

FunPlus has announced an exciting new update for Sea of Conquest: Pirate War, offering a new season for you to sink your teeth into. In particular, the Samurai Seas season will welcome fresh faces to the fray, along with new heroes, Chizuru and Obi.

In the latest update to Sea of Conquest: Pirate War, you can look forward to embarking on fresh quests within the strategy game as you discover spots and map events with untold treasures. If you've got a bit of a competitive streak within you, you'll be delighted to know that the Trade Guild Wars will let you put your skills to the test across guild ranks via treasure trading.

As for the new heroes, Chizuru and Obi will bring along new growth content with them as well. One thing to note, however, is that not all servers will have these two available - you'll also need to level up your UID to access them.

Are you on the hunt for more freebies? Why not take a look at our list of Sea of Conquest codes to get yourself some booty across the high seas?

Meanwhile, the Hero Dispatch system will let you score more loot using your robust roster of characters. This also comes with the April Fools event, High Seas Circus.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Sea of Conquest: Pirate War on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.