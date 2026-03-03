RuneScape Combat Modernisation update launches as part of 25th anniversary Road to Restoration

Expect reworks of melee, ranged, and magic

Combat Modernisation rebalances melee, ranged, and magic abilities

Three-month beta shaped timing fixes and smoother progression

UI upgrades, DailyScape changes, and visual refreshes continue rollout

Twenty-five years is a long time to be swinging a sword. With RuneScape hitting its 25th anniversary this year, Jagex isn’t just lighting candles; it’s completely rebuilding its systems. The latest milestone in the ongoing and aptly titled Road to Restoration is a full Combat Modernisation overhaul, which is now live.

This update revisits RuneScape’s three foundational combat styles – melee, ranged, and magic. Abilities have been rebalanced, timings corrected, and perks adjusted to create what Jagex describes as a simpler but deeper harmony between skills. In practice, that means fewer awkward ability spikes and a smoother learning curve for newer players climbing through early tiers.

Importantly, this wasn’t pushed out in isolation. Three months of open betas gave the community room to poke holes in the system before launch. Each round led to tweaks, sometimes small, sometimes significant. It’s this iterative tuning that has kept the long-running MMORPG surviving for over two decades.

Combat is just one part of the larger Road to Restoration plan unveiled earlier this year. The UI has already been cleaned up for better readability. Early game rebalancing adjusted skills like Hunting, Thieving, Farming, and Herblore, while even classic quests such as Cook’s Assistant received QoL improvements.

Treasure Hunter was removed. DailyScape chores are next on the chopping block in March, aiming to reduce login pressure and refocus rewards around core gameplay.

Beyond systems, the world itself is getting polished. Environment refreshes are rolling out across Gielinor, and a long-requested Player Avatar update will deliver the biggest visual overhaul in over a decade. RuneMetrics Pro also becomes free for members this spring.

For something that’s older than some of its players, that’s not small change. If you’re craving something in a similar vein, you might want to check out our list of the best games like World of Warcraft on mobile.