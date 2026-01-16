Runescape turns 25 this year with several new updates and additions planned

You'd think they'd have scaped these runes by now

RuneScape is celebrating 25 years since launch

There's a host of upgrades planned for both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape

Meanwhile, fans can dress up to show their love with a new merchandise collection!

MMORPGs have risen and fallen much like the empires of old. And aside from World of Warcraft, which seems to be going by sheer inertia, none have been safe. Well, maybe apart from one humble free-to-play offering from Cambridge. Yes, RuneScape turns 25 this year with a quarter-century now under Jagex's belt!

First released way back in 2001, RuneScape became a cornerstone of early internet culture and the nostalgic days of gaming for many. But thanks to its revamped version, it has seen continued success, and even the debut of Old School RuneScape to cater to more retro-oriented fans out there.

To celebrate, RuneScape itself will be getting more visual upgrades and the debut of Player Avatar Refreshes. Old School RuneScape meanwhile, is set to get a brand-new Raid, Blockbuster League and plenty of quality-of-life improvements to keep it appealing for fans. There's also the announcement that exclusive merchandise will be arriving for you to show off your love for Jagex's quarter-century hit!

RuneScaping

I was never a big RuneScape player, having been more of a Club Penguin kid myself. However, I was well aware of it, and even years later, there are few people who haven't either heard of it or can't cite many hours whiled away grinding out levels in their skill of choice. So with that in mind, it's achieved a popularity that a rare few can lay claim to.

With 25 years under its belt, it's no surprise Jagex are getting a bit more ambitious. The upcoming celebratory livestream on January 19th will reveal more details for RuneScape, while the Old School RuneScape Winter Summit debuts on the 25th.

If you're looking to see what other MMORPGs are making moves on mobile, however, we've got you covered. Just dig into our list of the best games like World of Warcraft to see what's available to play right now!