Pokémon Go Replay: Water Research Day boosts encounters with your favourite aquatic shinies

Field Research and Shiny Pokémon

Water Research Day runs March 21st from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Lotad, Feebas, and Clamperl headline boosted shiny Field Research

Optional paid ticket adds extra encounters, XP, and Stardust

You barely get a moment to cool off from the 30th Anniversary grind, and Pokémon Go is nudging you back toward the nearest PokéStop. Replay: Water Research Day lands on March 21st from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. It’s short, sharp, and very damp.

This one narrows its focus to Lotad, Feebas, and Clamperl. No sprawling spawn shake-up, just targeted Field Research. Spin after 2:00 pm, clear the tasks, and collect your encounters. Shiny odds are boosted, which is really the headline here. If you’ve been meaning to finish off a Huntail or Gorebyss collection, this is probably your cleanest shot in a while.

Wild spawns will feature aquatic types too. Expect to see Magikarp, Chinchou, Mareanie, and other water-adjacent faces popping up more frequently. It’s a short, focused grind – three hours, steady research loops, and hopefully a few sparkles.

There’s also a $1.99 Paid Timed Research option that doubles down on the formula. It tasks you with completing more Field Research for additional encounters, XP, and Stardust. The Shiny rates match the standard research rewards, so you're not going to miss out on catching them either.

Tickets can be gifted to Great Friends and above, and there’s a Pokémon Go Web Store bundle that tosses in two Rare Candies alongside the ticket.

Meanwhile, the broader 30th Anniversary celebration is still ticking along in the background. Thirty years of Pokémon is a milestone that makes you pause a bit, especially if you remember Ash leaving Pallet Town like it was yesterday. I know I do.

Kanto spawns are back in rotation, there’s a Go Pass anchored by a Mewtwo encounter, boosted Catch XP and Candy, and nostalgic raids with the original Legendary birds. It’s a decent look back before Pokémon Go hits its own 10-year mark later this year.

And before you head out chasing that shiny purple Feebas or green Lotad, it’s worth double-checking the latest Pokémon Go codes.