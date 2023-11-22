RuneScape lets you defend against the massive Vorkath in the latest addition to the Necromancy season

Jagex has announced a new update for RuneScape, letting players witness the continuation of the Necromancy season within the MMORPG. In particular, the multi-phase boss battle called the "Battle of Fortinthry" will put your combat prowess to the test as you fight against the massive dragon Vorkath who has been awakened by his master Zemouregal.

In the latest update for RuneScape, you can look forward to defending Fort Forinthry with the aid of the hero Raptor across scaling difficulties. You can take on this epic new challenge all by your lonesome or you can join forces with others in a group - and after your hard-earned victory, you can expect to reap bountiful rewards which include the new Elite Dracolich gear.

The latest update also adds the Vorkath Death Guard and Lantern cosmetics that you can bag after clearing specific tasks for Mr Mordaut. All these come as part of the Necromancy expansion launched in August, which is a free update for players up to level 20 (and up to level 120 for RuneScape Members).

If you're eager to give the new updates a look or you simply want to give the game a go, you can download RuneScape on PC, Steam, the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a cross-platform game that's free to play with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the game's official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.