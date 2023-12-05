RuneScape adds festive Christmas Village and limited-time events in latest holiday update

Jagex is bringing on all the good cheer this holiday season as RuneScape launches the Christmas Village for players to explore. In particular, you can lend Santa a hand across the fantasy MMO with a variety of limited-time events such as the Fairy Light Fishing, or you can even help spruce things up by creating Christmas Decorations.

In the latest update for RuneScape, you can look forward to earning some Christmas Spirit that you can then use to score some holiday rewards and themed cosmetics. This includes the Peppermint outfit as well as the Purple Santa Hat, plus the rare Black Party Hat.

As for the "It's Snow Bother" event, you'll need to travel throughout Gielinor to deliver presents, and you've got until January 4th next year when the Christmas Village event ends. To access the Land of Snow, simply head on over to the Holiday Portals at the Grand Exchange or Burthorpe or the Lodestone Network.

It's a season filled with all things Christmas within this medieval world, so if you're eager to give the new updates a look, you can download RuneScape on PC, Steam, the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a cross-platform game that's free to play with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the game's official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.