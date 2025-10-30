RuneScape is offering players a voice by voting on its microtransactions for 14 days

Yay or nay?

Remove Treasure Hunter or no?

Over 100,000 votes needed

Voting remains live for 14 days

Jagex is proving just how much the studio values community feedback by letting you speak your mind about the MMORPG's microtransactions. In particular, they've opened up a community vote where you can say yay or nay - do you want to remove Treasure Hunter microtransactions from the fantasy adventure completely?

Ideally, the vote should go over 100,000 votes for Jagex to remove Treasure Hunter, which also includes more than 200 items such as XP Lamps, Dummies, Proteans, and Portables.

This is actually a pretty huge deal, especially since it's all about monetisation and yet the studio is choosing to listen to the community to make sure the RuneScape experience remains enjoyable and sustainable. You can learn more about Jagex’s commitment in the feature video below, but suffice it to say they seem to be genuinely interested in making long-term changes that put the community first.

At the moment, over 77,000 players have voted and counting - the fact that there's a huge counter on the site also shows transparency in the part of the devs, which is honestly a good first step in keeping the integrity.

It's also interesting to me that a lot of studios are trying to experiment with different ways to monetise games recently, what with Duet Night Abyss foregoing the gacha system along with the upcoming Ananta. Are players getting fatigued by all these RNG mechanics, and are studios trying to see if they can focus more on purely cosmetic items rather than paid goodies that offer stat boosts to paying players? And will this actually work? Only time will tell, I suppose.

In any case, if you're eager to make your voice (or vote) be heard, the initiative will stay live for 14 days, so you'd best head on over there yourself to take part in the poll.