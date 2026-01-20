RuneScape unveils new details of its 25th anniversary and Road to Restoration roadmap

Reduce, reuse, restore

RuneScape's 25-year celebrations continue with a new roadmap

Road to Restoration unveils a host of new changes and a player-first mentality

RuneFest 2026 has also been confirmed, alongside the new region Havenhythe

With over 25 years under its belt, multiplatform MMORPG sensation RuneScape could very easily rest on its laurels. But alongside celebrating 25 years since launch, developer Jagex have also unveiled new details of their upcoming roadmap. The Road to Restoration for RuneScape sounds like an exciting new chapter in the series for veterans and newcomers alike!

In essence, the Road to Restoration is an attempt to put player feedback first. And while Jagex have never been at odds with their community, it's probably good to be preemptive in this case. The developer is hoping to make improvements ranging from UI to graphics, combat mechanics and beyond.

While it'd be tempting to put this new commitment down to PR speak (what with terms like 'player-first design' and 'transparency' being thrown around), I think it's more Jagex preemptively attempting to work closer with their community. Check out the full video below for even more info about what to expect!

On the road(map) again

It's not just a roadmap being announced either! Naturally, RuneFest 2026 has been confirmed for this October, and the long-awaited Player Avatar Refresh set to arrive this April promises to enhance everything from the look to the animations of your avatar in RuneScape.

Of course, there are also enhancements to player housing and the return of leagues. But what will undoubtedly catch your eye is the debut of Havenhythe. Billed as the single largest region to be introduced in RuneScape's 25 year history, it promises a mixture of gorgeous towns and fields to explore, as well as dark woods haunted by all manner of monsters up to and including vampires.

