Mad Mushroom and Lightfox Games to bring PvP brawler Rumble Club to iOS and Android

Rumble Club is a new PvP brawler from influencer-owned publisher Mad Mushroom

It features multiple game modes, up to 20-player action, and both cross-play & cross-save

The game is coming to iOS, Android and PC in April

Developer Lightfox Games and influencer-owned publisher Mad Mushroom have revealed a new, physics-based brawler called Rumble Club, coming to iOS, Android and PC this April. Rumble Club is set to debut with multiple game modes, cross-play & cross-save as well as matches for up to 20 players with fully customizable avatars.

An open playtest for Rumble Club is available to register for now and will run through March 28th, although this seems to only be available for the PC version via Steam. Mad Mushroom is a publisher of note, meanwhile, owned by high-profile influencers like Asmongold, Emiru and Mizkif via parent company OTK Media.

So far, Mad Mushroom only have two games under their belt, including Rumble Club alongside co-op roguelike shooter Wasteland Picnic. However, we're pleased to see that Rumble Club looks to be a fairly feature-rich game coming into launch. The addition of cross-play and cross-progression is also always welcome, helping to open up options for players to use any platform they wish. Rumble Club is also set to debut its first season right on launch, with several maps and modes taking place on the moon.

We're also wondering whether Mad Mushroom's big selling point, the big-name creators that own it, might contribute to the hopeful success of Rumble Club. We'll have to wait and see how the game is received come release on April 23rd, though we'd anticipate at least something of a boost.

