5 new mobile games to try this week - March 21st, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Boomerang RPG: Watch out, Dude!
Chucking your boomerang at unwitting foes might seem pointlessly chaotic, but when you're doing so on a quest to save Dude World from demons, there's definitely no nobler cause. The fabulously titled Boomerang RPG: Watch out, Dude! tasks you with throwing said weapon at invading demonic forces, and while you start off with the humble boomerang, you can upgrade your arsenal to keep those looking to destroy Dude World at bay.
The game also features hilariously designed characters and demons that sometimes look too adorably derpy to kill. You can also rebuild Dude World from ruins and expand your village - all in a day's work for the Boomerang Dude.
2
Vermitron
Gear up for some old-school frenetic fun in Vermitron as you upgrade weapons, call on your pet, and keep the bugs away with bug spray - all to protect a precious flower across this retro twin-stick shooter.
Part tower defence, part nostalgic romp through pixelated rooms, Vermitron grants you the valiant role of saviour as you fight to keep the last flower from Old Earth unharmed. The work of intergalactic pest control is never easy when you're in Bloombase 9, but thankfully, you can collect resources, upgrade your gear, and call on your pets to aid you on your mission. The bop-your-head-to-the-beat chiptune music definitely helps too!
3
Monster Never Cry
While the title might be reminiscent of a certain devil-themed Capcom franchise, Monster Never Cry is an entirely different beast in that it's an idle RPG that puts you in the shoes of the villain who's hell-bent on conquering the world. As you rebuild the Exiled City and conquer the Hero King's lands with your Devil Legion, you'll collect Fel Eggs, hatch them, and strategise the best team comps along with other Demon Lords. Vengeance is sweet, indeed.
Given the idle nature of the game, you can reap rewards while offline, and enjoy low-pressure battles without the hardcore grind. Who says it's exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero?
4
Chuck The Duck
Help Mayor Beaky rebuild Ducksville as Chuck the Duck - 'nuff said. This adorable city-building game with roguelike elements sees you going on missions, gathering resources, and failing over and over again only to get better and better with each new run, all presented with lovely voxel visuals.
It's not easy navigating the treacherous waters as you tap, drag and jump to survive, especially when everything from sharks to vultures is out to get you. All your efforts won't be in vain, however, as you can grab perks like rocket skis and invulnerability to help you on your way.
5
NIGHT CROWS
This gorgeous MMORPG lets you soar through the skies and engage in thrilling combat both from the air and from the ground - a feat you can expect from something that's crafted with Unreal Engine 5. There are 4 distinct character classes to choose from, with support for cross-play between PC and mobile.
As you explore an alternate version of Europe in the 13th century, you can opt to gain more from your gaming experience with the title's multi-tokenomics, character NFTs, and more.