Electronic pop artist JVKE collabs with PUBG Mobile for sixth-anniversary track

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its sixth anniversary by launching a new theme song. Dubbed Clouds, the new track is a collaboration with singer-songwriter JVKE. The popular battle royale also released a sixth-anniversary video featuring the new track. The PUBG Mobile JVKE collab track and video aim to capture the essence of the intense shooter.

You can now listen to Clouds on most major streaming platforms. The anniversary video can be viewed on all of PUBG Mobile's social media channels. In addition, you can unlock and listen to the new track in the game.

PUBG Mobile’s sixth-anniversary celebration also features in-game tasks for you to enjoy. Completing these tasks will allow you to unlock milestone rewards and aid the community in constructing a special anniversary cake.

JVKE is an American singer-songwriter, producer, and popular social media presence known for his signature blend of pop and electronic music. His track Golden Hour has gone viral with over 1 billion streams on Spotify. Further, the track made it to the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

JVKE’s melodic tracks ‘Upside Down’ and ‘this is what falling in love feels like’ have been streamed millions of times. Currently, the artist has 23.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. JVKE has expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating he loves playing PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile is a popular battle royale title that allows you to participate in intense PvP multiplayer battles. The game features a variety of modes such as Classic, Payload, 4v4 Arena battles, and Infection mode. Explore a variety of shrinking maps and loot weapons, vehicles, and supplies as you fight to be the last one standing.

PUBG Mobile is available on the App Store and Google Play.