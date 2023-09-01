Royale High Halo tier list
You'll look exceptionally well with one of these luxury halos, and stay at the centre of attention.
One of the best ways to increase your account’s worth and rarity in Royale High is by accumulating more Halos. You can do so in two ways - either by trading with other players or by completing rare and challenging quests. Even then, some Halos are limited-edition and quite difficult to obtain as they are available only for a short period of time. You might be looking for a complete tier list of the best Halos in Royale High, and we are glad to welcome you aboard!
In this tier list, we have managed to get a hold of all the 30+ Halos that have been released to date, including some of the more exclusive and limited-edition options. Halos are some of the rarest items to get. Keep reading on to get a complete walkthrough of all the Halos, being ranked directly against each other to see which one is more valuable.
TIER LIST OF THE MOST PRESTIGE HALOSThis tier list should give you a fair idea of which Halos are considered the most lucrative in the community. Some of the Halos have literally been not available to the majority of the players, making them quite unique and rare at the same time. What’s more? Well, you can get yourself a feisty badge on your personal Journal for every Halo you collect.
Let’s get you right to the tier list for the best halos in Royale High Halo!
S Tier Halos
The Halloween 2019 Halo was given to all players who participated in the Halloween 2019 Event that was held on 12th October 2019. Created by the players callmehbob and Sukimeki, it was only given one time and stands to date, as the rarest Halo in the game. Players could obtain it from the Fountain, in the first-ever Fountain story quest that introduced accessories. Its estimated value within the community is between 2,600,000 – 2,650,000 Diamonds. Players can wear this Halo over their character’s head and it looks gorgeous. Upon being enabled, a cute ghost pops out. It also glows in the dark, radiating purple colour.
The Valentine's 2020 Halo was given to all players who participated in the Valentine's 2020 Event that was held on 14th February 2020. Created by the players callmehbob, ReddytheTeddy, and ihopsy1, it's one of the rarest Halos in the game. Players could obtain it from the Fountain during the event. Its estimated value within the community is between 2,500,000 Diamonds. Known in the community for its mesmerizing heart shape, it also has cute animations where flowers surround the entire crown-like structure.
A Tier Halos
Out of the above-mentioned Halos, the Autumn 2019 Halo stands out to be one of the rarer ones due to it being awarded only to winners of the Autumn Halo 2019 Event held back in November 2019. The Halo is owned by an estimated 1300 players only. If you’re looking to trade this Halo, be prepared as it can fetch a price of up to 1,850,000 - 1,900,000 Diamonds on average. According to the community’s notion, the Autumn Halo events are quite tough and the Halos obtained are usually given more weightage.
The Mermaid 2019 Halo was given to all players who won the Mermaid Halo Event in 2019. Players were also given the Secret Waterfall badge alongside this Halo as a reward. It was created by the players callmehbob and Sukimeki and was available from 2nd May 2019 until 12th October 2019. It can fetch a price of up to 1,500,000 Diamonds on the trading market. The Mermaid Halo gives off a beachy vibe mixed with sturdy jewels that are said to be crafted with the help of the Sea God Poseidon.
B Tier Halos
The Valentine's 2021 Halo was given to all players who won the Valentine's Event in 2021. A teleportation receptor transported the players from whichever location they were, straight to Divina Park where the event was held. The Halo was created by the players JamJooJoo and Ixchoco, and was available from the 12th of February 2021 until the 4th of March 2021. It can fetch a price of up to 3,000,000 Diamonds on the trading market, making it one of the most expensive ones on the Royale High Halo tier list. The Valentine 2021 Halo is also significant to the entire community because it sparked an increased interest in Royale High massively due to mass tweeting sessions by players worldwide.
The Easter 2019 Halo was given to all players who won the Easter 2019 Event. Initially thought of as a joke by the developers, it soon turned out to be a full-fledged egg hunt event, with the final reward as this Halo. The Easter 2019 Halo was created by the player callmehbob. It can garner a price of up to 1,000,000 – 1,100,000 Diamonds on the trading market. The Easter 2019 Halo is getting more and more lucrative to collect, as its value only seems to be going up due to players' theory crafting that the eggs on it were painted by the easter bunny.
C Tier Halos
The Lucky 2020 Halo was given to all players who participated in the St. Patrick's Event in 2020. Much like all other Halos, players got it from the fountain along with a special badge titled “Calm after the Storm”. The Halo was created by the player Beeism, and was available from the 19th of March 2020 until the 4th of April 2020. It can fetch a price of up to 850,000 Diamonds on the trading market. The Lucky 2020 Halo is not extremely rare, owned by 7648 members already. Still, it holds a decent value due to being a customizable Halo whose glow and colours can be altered according to the likes of the player.
The Winter 2021 Halo was given to all players who won the Christmas 2021 event. This Halo was not appreciated much by the community, due to its basic look that only had some snowflakes on top of the crown. The Halo was created by the players Ixchoco and Vioncii, and was available from the 30th of November 2021 to the 2nd of February 2022. It can fetch a price of up to 850,000 – 900,000 Diamonds on the trading market. This Halo was used majorly by Twitch streamers who were trying to attract followers and promote the game at the same by giving it away to viewers.
D Tier Halos
All of the Halos in this tier are pretty badly valued and not lucrative to own at all. While they still exist to make new players feel good, they won’t give you any attention from the community at large due to how common they are. Their designs are also quite basic, such as a re-color, or a different design of an existing Halo. We would not recommend spending your precious Diamonds to trade these Halos. If you really want to get attention get the ones that are at the top of the Royale High Halo tier list.
